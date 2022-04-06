Box Elder City Council moves forward with trail upgrade, buying body cams for police

The Box Elder City Council approved a request Monday evening for the City Administrator to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the FoxBorough Trail System project, a project that would add nine-foot-wide asphalt trails and connect to Veterans Park and the Douglas School District.

Rob Timm, Grant Writer for the City of Box Elder, brought the request before the council Monday. Timm said they are submitting a grant to the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks to upgrade and renovate the city’s trail system.

Timm will present the same Memorandum of Understanding to the Douglas School Board for their approval at their next meeting on April 7.

“I’m very pleased with how the project has progressed,” he said. “This has been a great process, and it’s going to be a great project.”

The council approved the request unanimously.

In other news, Box Elder Police Chief Jason Dubbs updated the council on the police department’s incorporation of body cameras. The department has been awarded a federal grant for $48,000. Dubbs asked for authorization for the mayor to sign the grant award agreement for the body-worn camera grant. The council approved unanimously.

Dubbs said the discussion surrounding body cameras for the police department has been ongoing for several years. Demos and testing have been conducted, with patrol officers wearing and testing them for about a month and a half. The tests resulted in positive feedback, triggering a search for funding options.

Surrounding agencies such as the Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff paved the way with a successful joint venture that secured a grant for both agencies. Their success encouraged the Box Elder police department to explore grants, as well.

With Monday’s approval of the $48,000 awarded grant, the police department can now move forward with vendor selection.

“This gets us a step forward,” Dubbs said. “We try to be state of the industry, and it’s undeniable that [body cameras] are now state of the industry.” Dubbs noted that while this may not be groundbreaking news for bigger cities, it is exciting news for Box Elder.

“We need to do what others are doing. I hope that it brings us one step closer to more trust between the people we protect and us. Transparency. I see it as a good thing,” he said.

The department has already done extensive groundwork and research, he said, and have written a “good, solid” policy that will be ready to use once the necessary approvals go through. He indicated the policy would be similar to other area agencies and cover scenarios such as when cameras are activated, deactivated, and who will wear them.

Dubbs will bring updated vendor information before the council at their next meeting. Pending council approval, the department can move forward with purchases, and Dubbs hopes to have the body cams deployed sometime this summer.

