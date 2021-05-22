 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box Elder community helps clean up for second annual clean-up day
top story

Box Elder community helps clean up for second annual clean-up day

{{featured_button_text}}

About 180 people in the Box Elder community helped fill a 30-yard container with trash during a city-wide cleanup Friday.

City marketing and events director Jimmy Dettman said area businesses, middle school students, families and airmen from Ellsworth Air Force Base contributed to the second annual cleanup.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He said there were 14 different zones for the day with areas as far west as the new Courtyard to Liberty Boulevard, the city limits on Radar Hill Road and to Antelope Ridge estates.

"It wasn't a great day outside, but to see all the people still come out when it was a cruddy day outside, we were pretty grateful and impressed," Dettman said. 

The morning kicked off with breakfast and a discussion on safety, then moved into cleanup mode. The Douglas School District contributed buses to help people get to their designated areas.

"It was neat to see the overall team effort," Dettman said. "City staff, volunteers, businesses came together to do something for the community. ... It was rewarding to see people that still value just a good hard day's work of helping each other."

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Fire Department hopes to renovate 46-year-old fire station

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 20
Local

Your Two Cents for May 20

House Republicans held five different hearings to investigate the 2012 Benghazi attack, and many Republicans called for the resignation of Sec…

Your Two Cents for May 21
Local

Your Two Cents for May 21

Black Hills Energy gets to raise their rates because it was a cold winter. I don't know about anyone else but the colder it got and the more g…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Fire Department hopes to renovate 46-year-old fire station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News