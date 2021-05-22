Box Elder community helps clean up for second annual clean-up day

About 180 people in the Box Elder community helped fill a 30-yard container with trash during a city-wide cleanup Friday.

City marketing and events director Jimmy Dettman said area businesses, middle school students, families and airmen from Ellsworth Air Force Base contributed to the second annual cleanup.

He said there were 14 different zones for the day with areas as far west as the new Courtyard to Liberty Boulevard, the city limits on Radar Hill Road and to Antelope Ridge estates.

"It wasn't a great day outside, but to see all the people still come out when it was a cruddy day outside, we were pretty grateful and impressed," Dettman said.

The morning kicked off with breakfast and a discussion on safety, then moved into cleanup mode. The Douglas School District contributed buses to help people get to their designated areas.

"It was neat to see the overall team effort," Dettman said. "City staff, volunteers, businesses came together to do something for the community. ... It was rewarding to see people that still value just a good hard day's work of helping each other."

