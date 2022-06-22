Box Elder council approves phase 2 preliminary plan for Liberty Plaza

The Box Elder City Council approved a preliminary plan for Phase 2 of the Liberty Plaza project at their regular meeting Tuesday evening, with a few stipulations.

Liberty Plaza, a 110-acre mixed used project that will feature workforce housing units and 40 acres of opportunity zone employment centers, is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. Phase 2 includes utilities, streets and planning through the city.

The stipulations approved with the motion included renaming a road from Stealth Drive to Nighthawk Drive, right-of-way designations and details pertaining to overflow parking.

The council also approved two resolutions authorizing application submissions for financial assistance for the city’s drinking water and wastewater improvement projects. The council held public hearings for both projects at their June 7 meeting.

The applications will be submitted to the South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources for both projects, in the amount of $6,629,980 for drinking water improvements and $6,260,800 for wastewater improvements.

The drinking water improvements will include replacing and up-sizing water mains along Line Road, installing new equipment and controls for Well #7, replacing and upgrading water mains along Gumbo Drive, Douglas Road and Country Road and Thunderbird Subdivision, and replacing liners for the Cheyenne Pass and Northern Lights water storage tanks along with other repairs.

Wastewater improvements will include installing a sewer interceptor on Cheyenne Boulevard including piping and manholes, an additional sewer interceptor along the planned Westgate Road and sewer trunk main improvements in South Box Elder from Creekside Drive to U.S. Highway 14/16.

In other business, the council elected Jeff Hollinshead as the new council president and Michael Knight as council vice president. Both received unanimous approval.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

