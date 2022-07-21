Box Elder council hears flooding frustrations

Several Box Elder residents attended Tuesday night’s City Council meeting to voice concerns and frustrations surrounding flooding in Box Elder that occurred on July 1.

Tamara Merrill lives on Boswell Boulevard in Box Elder and was the first to address the council during public comment Tuesday night.

“My whole summer paycheck is gone because of this flooding issue,” she told the council. “How am I supposed to pay my mortgage and my bills,” she asked, when flooding has cost her over $11,000 in carpet cleaning alone, from two separate flooding incidents.

A single parent, Merrill said she has three children, one of whom was displaced from his bedroom due to the flooding. She said he had to sleep on the floor in their living room.

“These cloudbursts, as we've been told they're called, don't happen very often, but evidently they do happen,” Merrill said. “I haven’t been able to sleep a lot as I mentioned in my email, because of these storms now, because I’m afraid of what happened.”

A severe thunderstorm dumped four to six inches of heavy rain, wind and hail on Box Elder July 1, causing significant, localized flooding for a number of residents. A media release from the city described a “severe thunderstorm with torrential rains and dime sized hail” causing several roadways to flood and turning creeks into rivers.

“I think we have a drainage problem here,” Merrill told the council. “And I think it needs to be addressed. I don’t know all the details, but I want some answers. I need some answers, and I think we as a community deserve some answers.”

She said none of the flooding damage was covered by her homeowner’s insurance, and she did not have flood insurance, because she does not live in a floodplain. Merrill said she is “very angry and frustrated,” not looking for finger-pointing, but rather a solution moving forward.

Several other residents living on Boswell Boulevard told similar stories of flooded basements and not receiving answers, referencing an email from the city where they were told the need was “not immediate.”

An email was also read expressing concern over new development happening in Box Elder, questioning whether adequate research had been done, and if there will be a study on where storm water drains should be located.

Matt Connor, public information officer for the city, addressed the council and citizens at the meeting regarding the flooding concerns.

“We are taking this very seriously moving forward,” he said.

Connor said city staff investigated potential maintenance deficiencies for the public roadway drainage swale in the subdivision easement area of Raider Pointe, but “no such maintenance issues have yet to be discovered.”

City staff reviewed it and “haven’t found anything as far as ongoing maintenance or something that needs to be done in an urgent or imminent fashion,” Connor said.

Connor also said the city continues ongoing conversations with Ellsworth Air Force Base to “ascertain the extent to which run-off from the base contributed to the issues identified, and to mark any potential mitigation endeavors that are needed.”

Lastly, he referenced an item on the council’s agenda that night — a contract between the city and an engineering firm to help identify opportunities to improve storm water drainage in the area.

“In time, the city is hopeful that engineers may be able to provide guidance on implementation of practical measures,” Connor said. “The key word here is practical — practical measures that may be able to limit future drainage issues moving forward.”

Connor said he is happy to coordinate meetings or ongoing communication, and asked citizens to only contact him moving forward, to ensure consistent and accurate information.

The contract Connor referenced, with TDG Engineering, was approved unanimously by the council Tuesday night.

Public Works Director Doug Curry explained the contract is a study for TDG to look at drainage on North Ellsworth Road — the west side, as well as the east side — drainage along 225th Street, north and south, as well as where 225th Street intersects with Briggs Street. The study will also focus on the outflow from Ellsworth Air Force Base, he said, “in response to the issue that we had July 1.”

The council also approved the development agreement for Phase 1 of the Alpha Omega subdivision.