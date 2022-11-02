Box Elder council hears frustration over proposed RV ordinance change

Discussion surrounding a Box Elder preliminary zoning ordinance draft pertaining to recreational vehicles sparked controversy at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

The ordinance, Zoning Ordinance 44-160, relates to recreational vehicles, and was on the Planning and Zoning agenda Tuesday evening as a discussion item, prior to the council meeting.

A preliminary draft of the RV section highlighted areas recommended for deletion, generally non-controversial proposed changes and the area open for considerable debate.

One section that generated controversy, and prompted pubic comment during the council’s meeting Tuesday night, included language specifying when an RV is considered “in use.”

For the purpose of code enforcement, the proposed change reads, "an RV shall be considered in use when the following occur: leveling or supportive jacks have been fully extended and are in contact with the ground; on RV units which contain slides or awnings, when slides and awnings have been extended in an outward position; and an RV is connected to one or more utilities, including: power, water, sewer, or cable/internet."

Sections of the same ordinance, already adopted, stipulate that RVs being used as living quarters shall be placed in an RV park, and habitation of an RV when used in conjunction with active building permits may be used for temporary living quarters for no more than 18 months.

Box Elder Planning and Zoning noted the agenda item was discussion only, and nothing was up for adoption at Tuesday’s council meeting. According to the city, a request for proposal was awarded in November 2021 to Rural Community Consultants for an update/revision draft to the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance, where the recommended RV revisions stemmed from.

Several members of the Box Elder community were present Tuesday night to express disapproval over the suggested changes, including former Box Elder Mayor Al Dial.

Ervin Morse Sr., a Box Elder resident, told the council their freedoms and property were being oppressed, saying “they’re starting to tell us what we can and cannot have on our properties, how we can and cannot have the things on our properties.”

“This started over a year ago for me when I was accused of living in my camper and it's still going on,” he said. “We don't want some code enforcement person coming to our house telling us you may not have that in your property. If it’s not hurting anyone, leave it alone.”

He asked the council to review the ordinances, and if “it’s not imposing on someone else,” to remove it.

Dial said, as an owner of a camper, “you can’t do nothing until you open the doors,” such as remove linens to wash and put back. He also said batteries need to be plugged in to keep them alive, and smoke detectors need to run 24/7.

“So is the city ready to start replacing everybody’s batteries because you won’t let them plug a camper in without saying that it’s being occupied?” he said. “Enough is enough with the hardcore rules.”

Another speaker, Ervin Morse Jr., said rules dictating how many trailers he can have on his property and whether or not he can send his kids to play in his camper have made Box Elder “not feel like it was his home.”

Officials with the city said after additional review and discussion, the city council will consider a final version for adoption in the future. Officials indicated that if all the necessary due diligence items and administrative reviews are completed, the ordinance is anticipated to be voted on as early as December 2022.