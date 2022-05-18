Box Elder council hears updated plan from Genesis Farms

The Box Elder City Council saw an updated operations plan for the Genesis Farms cannabis cultivation site in Box Elder at their regular council meeting Tuesday evening.

Genesis Farms is looking to expand their footprint, said Genesis Farms COO Emmett Reistroffer. Their Box Elder headquarters will now include five greenhouses and an additional 10,000-square-foot indoor facility.

He said they have spoken to everyone they feel is impacted by the business and have received “nothing but support and some good questions.”

Supply chain issues have created delays in construction, he told the council, sparking the new greenhouse strategy.

Reistroffer anticipated the main indoor facility may not be ready until Thanksgiving or Christmas, hoping the greenhouses will provide an answer in the interim for providing marijuana product to the patients that he said call on a daily basis.

In addition to circumventing the supply chain delay, he said the greenhouses will allow Genesis Farms to control the environment and get the cannabis product to market sooner. While the greenhouses will increase their costs significantly, Reistroffer said they could have them within a week.

The additional 10,000-square-foot building will be located between the current building and the greenhouse farm. It will eventually serve as the processing center.

Reistroffer said the security and privacy measures of both the greenhouses and the new indoor facility will match the existing indoor facility. Measures will include controlled access, cameras and six-foot-tall slated privacy fences. They will also regularly monitor odor emissions.

They hope to receive their building permit “any day now,” and have received their state certificates, which give them the go-ahead to begin operations as soon as the stars align.

Attorney Matt Naasz told the council no action was necessary as the amendment to the Genesis Farms plan still complied with all necessary laws and ordinances.

In other business, Kyle Treloar of KTM Design Solutions requested an amendment to the already-approved Freedom Estates subdivision development, requesting an additional 20 acres as well as a setback reduction from the minimum 10 feet to eight feet.

Treloar said the reduced setback would allow for 12 more lots in the development and an estimated cost savings of $5,500 per homeowner. The setback reduction would apply to all lots in the development.

The council discussed the need for affordable housing, if these units would qualify and if the additional lots would be in the best interest of the prospective homeowners. Treloar estimated most of the homes would sell around the $300,000 mark.

Councilman Jeff Hollinshead expressed frustration with the setback request, saying the council had spent “a lot of time” developing ordinances and standards for the city that have been clearly communicated to developers.

The council approved the additional acres, but denied the reduced setback, with one “nay” from Councilman John Talich.

Doug Curry, director of Public Works, updated the council on the pre-construction meeting for the sidewalk project, saying they should start seeing activity the first week in June.

The sidewalk will run from the City School Administration Building at the corner of Briggs Street and Patriot Drive, and run south down Briggs Steet, west on Liberty Boulevard and continue south on Ellsworth Road to Cimarron Drive.

