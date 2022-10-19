Box Elder council president resigns

Jeff Hollinshead, president of the Box Elder City Council and Ward 2 alderman, has resigned his position with the council effective immediately. The announcement was made Tuesday evening during the council's meeting.

Hollinshead did not attend Tuesday's meeting. He told the Journal Wednesday his decision to resign was personal and did not share additional information about the resignation.

A U.S. Air Force retiree with 21 years in the service, Hollinshead was transplanted to Box Elder in 2006, his council profile stated. Originally from Texas, he’s been a part of the Black Hills community since 2003. His drive and desire to serve others and the community is what led him to the council, the profile read.

At Tuesday's meeting, Mayor Larry Larson read a proclamation in recognition of Hollinshead's three years of service representing Ward 2 on the council. The purpose of the council, the proclamation read, is to provide leadership and vision to successfully move the city forward in a positive way.

Hollinshead fulfilled these requirements “in an outstanding manner,” the proclamation read, commending him for his “outstanding contributions to the city of Box Elder and the community.”

City ordinance states in the event of a vacancy in the governing body, if not within six months of the annual municipal election, the position shall be filled by a special election. If less than six months before the municipal election, the vacancy is filled by appointment by a majority vote of the members-elect of the common council, “as soon as practicable after the vacancy occurs,” the ordinance states, “to serve until the office is filled by election for the unexpired term at the next annual municipal election.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, council members voted to appoint a new council president and vice president. Michael Knight was unanimously approved as president and Rick Davis as vice president.

Larson said president and vice president typically serve as chairs of the Legal and Finance Committee and Public Works and Planning and Zoning Committee. He nominated Knight as chair of the Legal and Finance Committee and Davis as chair of the Public Works and Planning and Zoning Committee.

In other business, Grant Writer/Administrator Rob Timm told the council phase three of a sidewalk project grant has been submitted to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, expecting to hear back in November.

In a marketing update, Brent Hendrickson, economic and community development/marketing and events director, said the city has been working on obtaining sponsors for the city’s planned children’s museum. He said they “landed a good one this week,” and have met with other potential sponsors. He said they are also working on designing a logo for the museum, and working with city engineer Sawyer Mathiesen on the project's Request for Proposals.

City Hall will be closed Oct. 27 for an all-day administrative staff team building event. The police department will remain opened.