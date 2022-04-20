 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box Elder council previews parks master plan

Box Elder City Hall

Box Elder City Hall

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

The city of Box Elder got a preview of their master parks plan project from Tallgrass Landscaping at their council meeting Tuesday evening.

Tanya Olson, professional landscape architect with Tallgrass Landscape Architecture, gave a presentation to the City Council.

The presentation covered an overview of the firm’s main recommendations for the city’s master parks plan, which included an aquatic center, a ballparks complex, a dog park and an event complex — with a 5,000-person concert lawn, stage, and a combination welcome center and Parks Department building.

One of Box Elder’s requests of Tallgrass, Olson said, was to identify the character of the city. The center of the city remains rural, she said, which is unique.

“Box Elder has a rural heart,” Olson said, with Ellsworth Air Force Base and the community also bringing a strong sense of family.

Tallgrass presented four main recommendations, centering around trail development, preserving existing parks, developing the Box Elder Greenway and developing Heritage Park. These recommendations were based on input from the community, the steering committee and the Park Department.

Recommended park improvements ranged from $250,000 to $1.25 million.

In other action, the city approved two new business licenses for Love, Me Counseling, LLC, and The Venue at Box Elder, LLC.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com

