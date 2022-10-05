Box Elder council receives grant updates, addresses summer flooding

The city of Box Elder received funding in the amount of $198,000 for the city’s Foxborough Trail System upgrade, Grant Writer/Administrator Rob Timm announced at their regular council meeting Tuesday night.

The funding, which came through an approved application with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks’ Recreational Trails Program, will be used to connect the Foxborough Trail System to the Veteran’s Park trail and will consist of the rebuild of the trail system with a nine-foot asphalt trail. The upgrade will also include a new bridge in Foxborough Park, Timm said.

The project still needs to be pushed up to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, Timm said, and likely won’t happen until 2023. Also slated for 2023, the city’s Phelps Pond improvement project is awaiting final signatures from Game, Fish and Parks, Timm said. Once the agreement is signed, work will begin next summer. The project will create a fishing pier, a temporary gravel parking lot and an ADA-accessible gravel trail from the parking lot to the fishing pier.

Timm also informed the council that during the past week’s South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources meeting, the state approved the city’s drinking water project in the amount of $6.6 million, under the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund. The project will address water main replacement and upgrading, new well equipment and water tank improvements.

The city was also approved in the amount of $6.2 million for a wastewater improvement project. The project will include the Cheyenne Boulevard sewer interceptor, the West Gate sewer interceptor and South Box Elder Sewer Trunk Main improvements.

“That’s a lot of money,” Timm said. He also said the state announced it would forgive $3.28 million, "and that’s pretty exciting,” he said.

In other business, after an executive session, the council took a roll call vote on a reclassification and title change for Brent Hendrickson, economic and community development/marketing and events director, with the effective date backdated to July 3 and an annual salary of $90,247.06. The motion passed 5-1, with Council President Jeff Hollinshead voting no.

The council also met Monday night for a special meeting to update Box Elder residents on the flash flooding experienced earlier this summer, and to allow an opportunity for public comment.

Matt Connor, public information officer for the city, provided opening comments “both to summarize and set the context of our discussion,” he said. Several residents affected by Box Elder flooding were in attendance Monday evening.

Connor said there were “important distinctions” to be recognized between the storm in early July he characterized as “a statistical 150-year intensity” and prior “strong” events that were lower intensity and impacted fewer residential lots.

“I believe the contrast between these distinctions is important for us tonight,” Connor said.

He referenced an engineering report and letter sent to residents that focused on the July 1 storm, which Connor referred to as a cloudburst. He said the nature of the storm made it difficult to assess due to the short duration, scarcity of firsthand reports, lack of pictures and unconfirmed weather data.

Connor announced the formation of the Raider Pointe Solutions Team — a team consisting of city administrators, representatives from Raider Pointe, builders, site contractors and Ellsworth Air Force Base engineers.

“The objective of this team is to partner together to focus on implementation of site-specific or internal improvements for the Raider Pointe development and about house to house assessment,” Connor said. “Moving forward there is a growing sense of confidence that the RPST can work together to reduce the risks of flood.”

The July 1 storm dumped four to six inches of heavy rain, wind and hail on Box Elder, causing significant, localized flooding for a number of residents. A media release from the city described a “severe thunderstorm with torrential rains and dime sized hail” causing several roadways to flood and turning creeks into rivers.

Residents impacted by the flood had voiced concerns at previous council meetings, and expressed frustration Monday evening at the lack of progress. Several residents addressed the council, asking “what’s going to happen to fix the drainage issue,” and when and how that will be done.

Questions were asked about builders and who signed off on plans for homes they felt should have been built higher. Residents also expressed concern that the flooding issues are preventing homes from being sold.

“I’m a little more than frustrated,” one resident said, saying they’ve spend “thousands and thousands of dollars” related to flooding, and that “it’s not just 150 years — I can’t stress that enough.”

Another resident said their basement has flooded twice in less than two months, “so I don’t think it has anything to do with 125 to 150 year storm.” They said they’re glad to hear a team has been put together, adding they’ve has also spend thousands of dollars on flood damage.

City Attorney Matt Naasz said the team met for the first time last Thursday, and took a “very good temperature reading of that situation,” talking for 90 minutes. “We all left with a good, strong understanding,” he said. “We’re going to work together — it was a partnership, now we’re going to work together to find solutions.”