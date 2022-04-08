Box Elder family embodies Month of the Military Child

The school drop-off line at Vandenberg Elementary in Box Elder looked a little different Friday morning. The usual line-up of cars stretched back to the parking lot entrance, yet the sidewalk outside the school entrance bore an unusual greeting: bagels, pencils, and a whole lot of purple.

April is the Month of the Military Child, and with nearly 40% of the students enrolled in the Douglas School District coming from military families, the city of Box Elder and the Douglas School District have a special connection to this month and its importance.

First designated in 1986 by Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger, the Month of the Military Child is a way to recognize the contributions that military children have made as their parent or parents serve the nation.

Two of those children are Tristan and Marissa Fosberg, of Box Elder. Marissa is in 8th grade at Douglas Middle School, and Tristan is a sophomore at Douglas High School. Marissa and Tristan’s dad, Chaplain and 1st Lt. Jacob Fosberg, USAF, gives them the rank of military child. They’ve known nothing else, as neither were old enough to remember their dad’s first deployment.

Tristan is quiet and contemplative, with a love of sports, particularly hockey. He’s involved with JROTC and loves to volunteer. Marissa is outgoing and energetic. She loves theater, making new friends, and is an excellent hugger.

The Fosberg family sits together in the Douglas Middle School cafeteria, decked out in purple pride. Marissa and Tristan, along with their mom, Monica, all wear purple Month of the Military Child t-shirts. Marissa’s reads “I am a military kid. Brave heart. Resilient soul.” Tristan’s says “Purple Up” and “Military Child” with an American flag bearing purple strips behind military boots and helmet. Monica’s also bears a purple American flag, with the words “Purple Up” and “Military Child.” The three proudly flank their dad Jacob, wearing his uniform. Even Monica’s glasses gleam a flash of purple, with Marissa rounding out her ensemble in purple shoes and a purple coat.

This a proud family. A close family. A family that finds an anchor in each other amid constantly changing and unpredictable circumstances. And half of that anchor’s weight comes from Tristan and Marissa.

Tristan, Marissa, and mom Monica have been in Box Elder since August, with dad Jacob joining them in November, after completing officer training in Alabama. Marissa and Tristan are no stranger to time apart from their dad, just one of many challenges military kids face on a regular basis.

The Fosbergs military journey began in 2009, when Jacob was a Logistics Planner stationed at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. They would spend five years there.

Their time in Illinois brought their first deployment, a three-month stint in 2012. Tristan was six and Marissa was in kindergarten. Neither remembers that one, but Monica does. She recalls their “daddy doll,” a full-size stuffed doll with a picture of Jacob on the front.

“It’s kind of creepy, actually,” Jacob laughed. Tristan said it didn’t help, but Marissa loved hugging it. She hugged it a lot, she said.

After Illinois came two years at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina, where the family experienced hurricanes, runaway trampolines, and sinkholes.

After North Carolina was St. Joseph, Missouri, where Jacob was serving in the Air National Guard.

Illinois. North Carolina. Missouri. South Dakota. Tristan and Marissa have had different experiences making friends with each move.

Marissa, outgoing and fearless, makes new friends easily, she said. She doesn’t think about the fact that making new friends could mean leaving them just as easily.

“I need friends,” she said. “I get sad when I don’t have friends.”

Her strategy?

“I see a person who’s nice, and I’m like, hi!”

Making new friends doesn’t come as easily to Tristan. The harsh reality that they could move at any time hovers like a dark cloud over new friendships.

The challenges of making friends in high school exist regardless of circumstance, let alone jumping in late. “People are already in groups,” Tristan said.

He spent his entire first year of high school in virtual learning, before moving to Box Elder and starting his sophomore year at yet another new school.

Yet another added challenge of moving for military kids is the variation in school expectations. Tristan’s previous school used a different grading scale than Douglas. Their GPA might be completely different from one school to the next.

“Expectations are different, courses are different,” Monica said. “It’s a huge transition.”

They moved to Box Elder in time to start the new school year, but their last move, from North Carolina to Missouri, had one month left in the school year. That was rough, Monica said.

Mingled with moving and changing schools is the challenge of weathering deployments. Too young to remember the first one in 2012, the second one came in 2014. Tristan and Marissa were still relatively young, at eight and six, struggling to recall specific memories.

“Was that the one where I slapped you to make sure you were real?” Marissa asked.

The second deployment lasted seven months, longer than intended, another unfortunate circumstance military families often deal with. Monica recalls picking Jacob up from the airport and recreating a photo they took the day he left.

“That really made me sad,” she said. “They had grown so much.”

This reality hits home with the kids as much as the parents. Missed birthdays, graduations, and school events. Tristan immediately held up three fingers when the subject of birthdays arose. That’s how many birthdays he’s had without his dad. Two for Marissa.

Deployment number three came in 2016. This one lasted six months. Tristan and Marissa remember that one. Tristan recalls spraying silly string on his dad to welcome him home.

The Fosberg family has never had more than two weeks’ notice before a deployment, once as little as five days. Preparation is a luxury they haven’t been afforded, but creative coping is something they’ve gotten good at.

Monica described a reading program that allowed Jacob to record himself reading books while deployed. Tristan and Marissa would get a copy of the book, as well as the recording, so they could follow along. Almost like he was there reading to them. Almost.

They had bears Jacob recorded his voice in, so they could hear him while he was gone. They assembled care packages. Multiple per deployment. Marissa recalled construction paper, snacks, and art. They sent him a super hero themed care package for Father’s Day.

“We learned really early on that this was a family thing,” Monica said. The first few years after they became a military family, communication was difficult. “We were just along for the ride,” she said. They didn’t understand what Jacob was going through. So they changed their mindset. They changed how they viewed deployments. They changed how they viewed moves. “It’s a family journey.”

That mindset of unity glued them together during deployments. Tristan and Marissa continued to build memories with their mom in their dad’s absence. They recalled a street in North Carolina with a sink hole and only one way out. And the day their dog ran away the same day a hurricane ran away with their trampoline. They experienced hurricane flooding.

A harsh reality of life as a military child means making memories without your military parent. But it also means drawing on the strength around you.

Aside from each other, Tristan, Marissa, and Monica painted a picture of a community that has supported them since the beginning. A commonality woven through the constant changes has been the warmth and welcoming from military families. But also the understanding of the hardships they face.

The community at Ellsworth has been no exception.

“I feel safe,” Marissa said. “Everyone waves when I walk by. Everyone smiles.”

The community is her favorite part.

The role military kids play in their own families is strengthened by the wider military family they grow everywhere they go. The Fosbergs stay in touch with their friends from each base, something that has helped ease the pain of moves, Monica said. They stay connected, and swing by on road trips.

Tristan’s favorite part?

“The free gym pass,” he laughed.

Working out has been an outlet for Tristan. Sports are how he connects with people. He joined the squadron volleyball team and even tried his hand at boxing. But hockey remains his true love. He’s a St. Louis Blues fan, and gets to boast that he got his start on Blues ice.

For Tristan and Marissa, their interests are things they can pursue no matter where they move. Monica said they try to instill hope when they learn of a new move by looking into their interests wherever they’re going.

As parents of military children, Monica and Jacob have tried to create stability for them wherever they can, but also recognize the support they receive in return.

“They have always been super supportive and understanding,” Jacob said. “Whenever we have to move, whenever I deploy, whenever I leave for training. They don’t like it, but they’re always ready to do it, and ready to help.”

One of the ways they help, Monica said, is by sharing their voice.

“Knowing how they’re going to feel, so that we can do our part to help support that,” she said. And both Jacob and Monica also share what they’re going through with their kids.

“It’s us four against the world,” Monica said.

They keep their foundation strong, she said, and the rest gets easier.

As the Fosberg family comes together for a final photo, Tristan and Marissa stand on either side of their parents, creating a visual representation of their support, the loving foundation at the center, and the phrase on Marissa’s t-shirt: “Brave heart. Resilient soul.” That’s what those free bagels, pencils, and all that purple is really about.

