A Kyle man has been identified as the person who died Saturday night in a vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash in Box Elder.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2009 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound in the left lane on U.S. Hwy. 14/16 just before 10:30 p.m. when a man walked out of the median and into the lane. The vehicle struck the pedestrian.

The driver of the Fusion, 27-year-old. Jake Rinder, sustained minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The pedestrian, Ivan Reddest Jr., 24, was taken to Monument Heath Rapid City but had sustained fatal injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.