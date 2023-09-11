One person died Saturday night in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash in Box Elder.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2009 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound in the left lane on U.S. Hwy 14/16 just before 10:30 p.m. when a 24-year-old male walked out of the median and into the lane. The Fusion struck the pedestrian.

The 27-year-old male driver of the Fusion was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries.

The pedestrian was taken to Monument Heath Rapid City, but had sustained fatal injuries.

The names of the persons involved have not been released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.