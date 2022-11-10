Box Elder finds home for Black Hills Children's Museum

The city of Box Elder’s planned Black Hills Children’s Museum, announced by the city in July, has found a home.

While the city has yet to finalize and formally announce the location, a promotional pamphlet published on the city’s website pinpointed five acres in the heart of Liberty Plaza as the museum’s future location.

According to the pamphlet, the three-floor, 40,000-square-foot building will sit on five acres of land half a mile from Interstate 90, with visibility from Liberty Boulevard and the Plaza’s eventual Main Street.

The five acres of land was donated by Dream Design International, the development company behind the Liberty Plaza project who confirmed the donation.

“The facility is intended to complement the downtown concept for the city of Box Elder,” said Hani Shafai, president of Dream Design International. Shafai said the museum will also provide both a “great” place for the children of the community, and a welcoming component to the children and families of the new service men and women at Ellsworth.

The museum, which began the conceptual design phase in July and is still in the process of gathering sponsorships, aims to be a premiere destination for the entire Black Hills region, with the nearest children’s museum nearly 400 miles away.

“It’ll make Box Elder a destination West River because there's nothing like it,” Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson said.

Larson said he travels to Sioux Falls to see his 7-year-old granddaughter, and then takes her to Brookings — currently the closest children’s museum.

“And we’re going — we should have one here. So I brought it up at one of our administrative meetings, and everybody said, oh, that’s a good idea,” Larson said.

The museum aims to introduce children to concepts and skills that enhance their academic success, provoke imagination, and explore unknown worlds, the pamphlet reads. Exhibits and programs will feature science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) principles and offer educational experiences designed to stimulate curiosity and learning.

The pamphlet, available via a link on the city's website, offers vibrant renderings of a highly stylized building, capturing colorful scenes of roping cows, flying jets and unearthing fossils. Three floors are sketched in playful detail, including outdoor exhibits and a 4D movie theater.

Visitors will be able to climb, dig and fly their way through South Dakota-themed, interactive exhibits, both indoor and outdoor.

A South Dakota and Black Hills theme will be woven throughout, including a Mount Rushmore photo opportunity and odes to South Dakota weather and landscape.

Exhibits will feature immersive experiences that put visitors in the design chair of a B-21 Raider, the seat of a jet fighter cockpit, boulder climbing in the Badlands, riding mechanical horses, digging for fossils in a giant sandbox — even being President of the United States.

Exterior exhibits will include a giant-themed playground structure, musical instruments, rock and cave structures and a large bubble exhibit.

The first floor, in addition to a climbing structure that will span three floors, will also include birthday rooms, a space for traveling exhibits, a water exhibit, lunchroom, a preschool/daycare, gift shop and café.

Additional floors will feature interactive exhibits highlighting rodeo, paleontology and the United States Air Force, among others.

Ellsworth Air Force Base’s own 28th Bomb Wing Commander Col. Joseph Sheffield expressed enthusiasm for the museum, calling it an “exceptional opportunity” for community and military children to learn, explore and grow.

“Creating a children’s museum in close proximity to Ellsworth Air Force Base not only offers a great educational experience for children, it enriches quality of life for families,” he said in the museum’s pamphlet.

Sheffield also said the museum will provide a low-cost activity for military families that does not currently exist in the local area, and called it “the embodiment of community enhancement and collaboration at their best.”

Larson estimated the project’s price tag could reach $20 million, “but we think we can do it,” he said. The city is actively seeking sponsorships, with the goal to fund the museum entirely through sponsorships and grants.

Those interested in sponsoring the project can find a list of sponsorship opportunities within the promotional pamphlet, available on the city’s website, as well as sponsorship forms.

Larson said the timeline is aggressive, but they hope to open the museum’s doors within the next two years.