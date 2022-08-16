Box Elder implements water restrictions

The city of Box Elder is currently implementing water restrictions as they temporarily provide water to Ellsworth Air Force Base due to a metering facility failure in Rapid City.

According to a Box Elder press release, Box Elder has started to flow water into the Ellsworth Air Force Base from its eastside water connection. Due to the increased demand, and reduced volume in the system, Box Elder residents north of I-90 are required to immediately avoid lawn watering, car washes and running swimming pool make-up water.

The release stated that the restrictions supersede the routine water restrictions currently in place from April through October. The city stated that the restrictions apply to all account holders north of I-90 and will remain in effect until the water disruption from Rapid City can be repaired, or when deemed appropriate by city administration.

Dale Tech, Rapid City Public Works Director, said a pipe broke underground at their metering facility, requiring them to take it completely offline. While they don’t yet know the cause, the issue itself is straightforward, Tech said, but still takes time to repair. He anticipated the connection would be restored by early next week.

Rapid City has been supplying water to Ellsworth Air Force Base since the 1950s, Tech said, and the connection between the city of Box Elder and the base is used for emergencies and contingencies.

“Right now, the Box Elder water feed to the base is only for emergency as it is not sustainable long term,” said Box Elder public information officer Matt Connor. “However, with some minor improvements it could be a fully redundant water feed like their normal Rapid City source.” Connor said they plan to work with the base to complete those improvements in the coming years.

The connection that exists between Rapid City and Box Elder, Tech explained, can be used if necessary—in cases such as this—where Rapid City is supplying water to Box Elder to supply to the base.

Tech highlighted the partnerships between cities and the base as a “phenomenal” thing, as evidenced by the continued water supply to the base, in spite of the failure.