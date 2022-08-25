 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box Elder lifts water restrictions

Box Elder City Hall

Box Elder City Hall

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

The city of Box Elder has lifted urgent water restrictions placed on residents last Monday.

The restrictions were placed on residents and account holders north of Interstate 90 and came as a result of a broken underground pipe at a Rapid City metering facility last week. Box Elder began providing water to Ellsworth Air Force Base until the Rapid City repair was complete, reducing volume to the effected residents.

Most restrictions have been removed, however, routine seasonal water limits remain in effect for the city until Oct. 31.

Rapid City has been supplying water to Ellsworth Air Force Base since the 1950s, Dale Tech, Rapid City public works director, told the Journal last week, and the connection between the city of Box Elder and the base is used for emergencies and contingencies.

Matt Connor, public information officer for Box Elder, told the Journal last week that with minor improvements, the water feed from Box Elder to the base could be a fully redundant water feed like their Rapid City Source. The city plans to work with the base to complete improvements in the coming years.

In a press release Thursday morning, the city of Box Elder thanked residents for adhering to the urgent water restrictions while they were in place. Detailed questions or concerns can be directed to public.information@boxelder.us.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com

