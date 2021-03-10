Box Elder losing hope that it will get infrastructure funding from state

The $3.2 million the state House approved for the Liberty Center in Box Elder provides for an essential need for Air Force training requirements, but the $5.8 million needed for development is still in the air.

Scott Landguth, executive director of the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority, said he doesn’t think the infrastructure funding will make it through the legislative session this year.

“I think we’re going to re-evaluate after the session now that it’s ending... and work with Box Elder to identify different state programs in place where they can try to go after those funds,” he said Wednesday. “We will continue to work with potentially future legislative cycles to help. I think everyone in the community is committed to doing what we can to come up with solutions.”

Landguth said Box Elder is facing growth different than other cities needing infrastructure funding, but the city still needs to prepare for growth.

Box Elder officials previously said that the city plans to pursue federal grants and will work with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to see what funding is available.