 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box Elder losing hope that it will get infrastructure funding from state
alert top story

Box Elder losing hope that it will get infrastructure funding from state

{{featured_button_text}}

The $3.2 million the state House approved for the Liberty Center in Box Elder provides for an essential need for Air Force training requirements, but the $5.8 million needed for development is still in the air.

Scott Landguth, executive director of the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority, said he doesn’t think the infrastructure funding will make it through the legislative session this year.

“I think we’re going to re-evaluate after the session now that it’s ending... and work with Box Elder to identify different state programs in place where they can try to go after those funds,” he said Wednesday. “We will continue to work with potentially future legislative cycles to help. I think everyone in the community is committed to doing what we can to come up with solutions.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Landguth said Box Elder is facing growth different than other cities needing infrastructure funding, but the city still needs to prepare for growth.

Box Elder officials previously said that the city plans to pursue federal grants and will work with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to see what funding is available.

The Liberty Center appropriations, which came through the hoghouse House Bill 1166 after the original was deferred to the 41st day, was approved by the House on Tuesday with a 61-6 vote.

The 58,000-square-foot recreation center will cost $12.6 million with $6.3 million coming from a Department of Defense grant.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 11
Local

Your Two Cents for March 11

Rapid City doesn't need more housing, it needs fewer people. Please stop recruiting efforts so we can preserve what little pristine Black Hill…

Your Two Cents for March 10
Local

Your Two Cents for March 10

I guess I'm confused. I always thought that all rate hikes went through the SD PUC.  So how can BHE arbitrarily raise our rates just because w…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News