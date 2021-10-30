 Skip to main content
Box Elder man identified in fatal Tuesday night crash in Rapid City

A Box Elder man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash in Rapid City.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2005 Saturn Vue was westbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle entered the median, crossed the eastbound lanes, went into the ditch and eventually rolled.

Both occupants were not wearing seat belts and were thrown from the vehicle. Alan Edwards, the 32-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Amanda Edwards of Box Elder, the 33-year-old passenger, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

VIDEO: A look inside the life of the Morris sisters

