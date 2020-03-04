Box Elder man wins half of jackpot

The winning numbers from Saturday’s Dakota Cash drawing proved lucky for two South Dakota players.

Jeffery Alley of Box Elder and Chad Saathoff of Estelline each claimed their share of the $88,148 Dakota Cash jackpot. Both men received a $44,074 prize. Alley bought his winning ticket at the Loaf ‘N Jug in Box Elder.

“Saturday night, I got on to my phone and pulled up (the Lottery website),” Alley said. “I looked up the numbers and saw that they matched. I was just pretty darn excited.”

"I told my wife we won, and she said, 'Yeah right,'" Alley said. "So, I had to have her come over and double-check the numbers to make sure I wasn’t misreading it."

While neither won the full jackpot, both men are happy with the results.

“We won, then I realized that there were two and we had to split it,” Alley said. “You know what, a win’s a win.”

Alley and Saathoff have already collected their $44,074 prizes.

“I feel great about it. I’m pretty ecstatic,” Alley said. “I’m going to put a new kitchen in for my wife.”

After his win, Alley said he plans to continue his tradition of spending $5 each week leading up to the Saturday drawings. “I play Dakota Cash because it’s South Dakota’s. Your odds of winning are greater than Powerball and Mega Millions.”

