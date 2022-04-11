Box Elder moving forward with 53,500-square-foot events center

Box Elder is getting a new events center. The city-owned, multi-use facility will be a 53,500-square-foot complex connected to the 174-room Courtyard Marriott Hotel and aims to host sporting events, entertainment, concerts, meetings, conventions and civic gatherings.

The venue will include three multi-purpose areas, four meeting rooms, and a nearly 2,000-square-foot kitchen. The venue’s largest multipurpose room will be able to accommodate nearly 1,300 people, with its central area accommodating up to 3,178. The current city events center in Box Elder City Hall can accommodate 250 people.

“With the transformation we are experiencing, there was a responsibility to increase the opportunity for entertainment and professional events in the city,” said Matthew Connor, Public Information Officer for the city of Box Elder. “The new events center provides a vital resource that will help Box Elder become a destination city for decades to come.”

In addition to being connected to the Courtyard Marriott, the facility will be in close proximity to four other hotels with 512 rooms and an indoor water park. The center will serve a market area that includes South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado.

“The development of a first-class events center will serve as a catalyst for continued growth and prosperity in the Black Hills region,” Connor said.

Atlantis, LLC, which owns WaTiki Water Park in Rapid City, will be entering into a 30-year lease with the city of Box Elder. The Atlantis team has experience with full-service internal production, security, guest services, box office, hospitality, food and beverage, and marketing.

Caleb Arceneaux, CEO of Liv Hospitality in Rapid City, through which Atlantis has a management contract, said brainstorming for the project began in 2015.

Atlantis had some land available and the city was searching for an option where no cost was put on its shoulders. Expansion coming from the planned B-21 program at Ellsworth Air Force Base played into the conversation, as well as an interest from Atlantis to bring in youth sporting events.

“A lease agreement was the best way to approach this,” Arceneaux said. “We feel very comfortable with it. This is our realm.” For the city, he said, it removed any expense and liability. “It really was a mutual discussion.”

Atlantis’s other hotels in the area will benefit from bringing events in, he said. The center will have about 23,000 square feet of open, hardwood space. That’s about three basketball courts, Arceneaux explained. The space can also be covered with carpet squares to accommodate other events such as trade shows and weddings.

Atlantis will also be staffing the events center. They plan to have a dedicated staff working to recruit sports events. Arceneaux said of staffing challenges that “we’re actually going to have a paid staff organizing and developing these events.”

The city is working with Scull Construction of Rapid City as their contractor, with the land purchased through Atlantis. The city will own it, and Atlantis will manage it. The 30-year lease agreement means that all operational decisions will be the responsibility of Atlantis, with no financial obligation to the city.

While site work has been in progress since late last year, the project will start to go vertical at end of next month. As soon as April 25, stacking of precast concrete planks will be visible from the construction site. They’ll be stacked like a giant Lego set, Arceneaux said, painting a picture of massive cranes hovering 42 foot by 8 foot wide blocks on top of each other.

“It’s exciting for all of us,” he said. “I’m glad to see it coming out of the ground and taking fruition. It’s gonna be a great building.”

The city is seeking partners for naming rights for the facility. Naming rights provide the proponent the opportunity to create an association with the events center, Connor said, and the surrounding Black Hills community. “The naming rights sponsor will gain regional, state and national exposure for promotional recognition.”

The project will cost an estimated $23 million, with a completion goal of spring 2023.

