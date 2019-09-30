The city of Box Elder is paying its city attorney $100,000 to resign.
At a special Box Elder City Council meeting July 15, the council used its executive-session privilege to go behind closed doors and participate in a four-hour mediation with City Attorney Kristi Vetri.
After the executive session, the council reconvened in open session, and all five of the council members present voted to pay Vetri $50,000 from the city and another $50,000 from the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance (a liability carrier).
The meeting’s minutes say the payments are conditioned upon a release of all claims, as well as Vetri’s immediate resignation and the inclusion of non-disparagement and non-disclosure requirements in a signed agreement.
The minutes say nothing more about the nature of the released claims or the conflict between Vetri and the city council that led to the mediation.
The Rapid City Journal contacted the city of Box Elder on Aug. 7 to seek more information and request a copy of the agreement between the city council and Vetri. The Journal was referred to Sara Frankenstein, a Rapid City-based attorney for the firm of Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore, which is filling the role of Box Elder’s interim city attorney.
Frankenstein acknowledged that the city’s agreement with Vetri is a public record, but she said it had not yet been finalized. The Journal renewed its request for the document multiple times over the past several weeks. This week, Frankenstein provided a copy of the document, but it disclosed little more than the council's minutes.
The document said nothing about the specific reasons for the split between Vetri and the city, but said "this agreement arises from a compromise of disputed claims" and said there was no admission of liability by either side. The only new information divulged in the document pertained to Vetri's belongings: "At its cost," the agreement said, "City has agreed and has returned to Vetri her office chair and personal property."
Frankenstein agreed to field questions by email but declined to answer some of them, including a question about the nature of the conflict between Vetri and the city council.
In response to other questions, Frankenstein disclosed that Vetri had been Box Elder’s city attorney since April 16, 2018, and was paid an annual salary of $104,436. The $100,000 that Vetri is receiving is in addition to her regular pay, Frankenstein said.
Vetri did not respond to a message from the Journal.