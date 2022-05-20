Box Elder PD says goodbye to eight year partnership with local gun range

Hot metal jangled against the concrete floor of the Smoking Gun Shooting Range and Training Center in northeast Rapid City Monday night, cut with calls of “three rounds, five seconds,” “four rounds, five seconds.”

It's not an unusual refrain for a normal weeknight at a shooting range, but Monday’s scene marked the final session of the Box Elder Police Department’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Safety Act handgun qualification opportunity at Smoking Gun.

While the program itself is merely on pause, it’s currently homeless, as the Smoking Gun closes its doors after 31 years at the end of the month, ending an eight- year partnership with the Box Elder Police Department.

The public-private partnership is a unique one, as most legal qualification programs use their own resources. In allowing the Box Elder Police Department to use their private facilities, the Smoking Gun range took on an expenditure of time, energy and resources that allowed BEPD to offer the LEOSA opportunity to the surrounding area.

The qualification program provides the testing mechanism for qualified active, retired or separated law enforcement officers to meet the handgun requirements for LEOSA, a federal law enacted in 2004 that allows them to carry a concealed firearm in any jurisdiction in the United States.

Before BEPD partnered with Smoking Gun in 2014, LEOSA qualification opportunities were scarce. With only a few in the region, BEPD Assistant Chief Chris Misselt saw a need that wasn’t being met.

“We should be doing this,” he said.

When the gun range started getting requests for LEOSA qualifications, Smoking Gun owner Kim Smith asked Misselt what he knew about it. As it happened, the police department had gotten requests, too.

“So we stood there at the counter and said, you have a range, I have instructors,” Misselt said.

For Smith, a business-minded Navy veteran from Rapid City, the partnership meant adding to the sum of the gun shop’s parts.

He’d already accumulated customers from the International Pistol Competition, a lady’s night and creatively shooting at bowling pins — offering LEOSA was one more part.

For Misselt, the LEOSA qualification program grew beyond an opportunity to hand out a qualification card. Initially offered as a way to support retired law enforcement, he saw it grow into a collection of friends, mentors and staggering experience.

Misselt recalled one qualification session where he tallied up the years of experience under the gun shop’s roof — 250. Their program has qualified agents from the U.S. Secret Service, protective detail from the U.S. Supreme Court, FBI, DEA—“every three-letter agency in the federal government,” he said.

He saw his son, Caleb, shoot and qualify next to the field training officer who trained Misselt when he first began his career in law enforcement. A self-professed clinical thinker, Misselt admitted the moment brought a tear to his eye.

He witnessed retired law enforcement return year after year, forming friendships and traveling from out-of-state and across it, expressing gratitude for an opportunity they couldn’t find anywhere else.

“For us, it’s invaluable,” said Richard Amundsen, a retired law enforcement officer who’s been coming to the qualification program for seven years, and was in attendance at their final session last Monday.

Howard Scow had been coming for eight years — ever since he came to the Black Hills from Nevada. Also a retired law enforcement officer, he said the program was not only “convenient,” but “important and necessary.”

The program has also provided the police department valuable data on human performance in shooting. With most of their participants being retirees, they’ve been able to study the effects of aging on shooting, such as deteriorating vision, that continues to inform other areas of law enforcement training.

“At this stage of my career, you look for those moments where you know that you had a reason to be here, and that you've left a good thing behind,” Misselt said. “And this is one of those things.”

He described the program as “enormously gratifying.” And while he’s sorry to close this chapter, he said they haven’t finished the book.

And neither has Smith — while he’s moving on from Smoking Gun, and his 1-90 Cold Storage business next door, he doesn’t like the word “retirement.”

“That sounds like AARP and pickleball.”

It’s the next chapter, he said. Dirt biking and kayaking in Utah will now become its own chapter, rather than a footnote under the business.

At the end of the day, his wife Denise told him they want to look back and say they were productive. From running boilers on U.S. Navy destroyers in Vietnam to hauling water with his dad for 17 years, the gun range closes a long history of productivity for Smith.

While Misselt described himself as clinical, Smith could be described as practical.

When he received an offer he couldn’t refuse, his business mind couldn’t say no. As he hands over the shop he built with his own hands, there may be a little sentimentality, he admitted. But mostly he’s ready for that next chapter.

As that chapter closed for Smith and the Smoking Gun, the LEOSA program and the Box Elder Police Department look forward to the next one. Just where that will be remains to be seen, but Misselt is confident the eight years it spent under the Smoking Gun roof will propel the next installment to its best version yet.

