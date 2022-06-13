Box Elder plans drinking water, wastewater improvement projects

The city of Box Elder proposed seeking over $12 million in funding from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources for a drinking water improvement and wastewater improvement project during first readings held at their June 7 council meeting.

The city's grant writer, Rob Timm, explained that Box Elder is seeking funding from DANR’s Board of Water and Natural Resources for “improvements to the various elements to the city’s drinking water systems” at the first reading for the drinking water project.

The first application will request funding in the amount of $6,629,980 to address water main replacement and upgrading, new well equipment and water tank improvements.

Water main replacements of six inches to 12 inches on Line Road will “meet future domestic and fire suppression demands,” Timm said.

The project will also include new equipment for well #7, including a pump house, controls and chlorination units and replacement of and upgrading water mains for Gumbo Drive, Douglas Road and Country Road.

This project, Timm said, corrects a maintenance leakage issue while replacing six inch mains with eight inch PVC mains. This also includes construction of new water mains between Country Road and the Thunderbird Subdivision. Lastly, the project will include replacement of Cheyenne Pass and Northern Lights Storage Tank liners, both having leakage issues, Timm said.

A public hearing was also held for the city’s wastewater improvement project, with Timm proposing the city request funding from DANR’s Board of Water and Natural Resources in the amount of $6,260,800 for sanitary sewer improvements within the city.

The wastewater improvement project will address “identified infrastructure needs to address population growth and improvements within the current system,” Timm said during the public hearing Tuesday night.

Improvements would include the Cheyenne Boulevard sewer interceptor — an area of the city that has been identified for future expansion, to include piping and manholes that would run under the planned Cheyenne Boulevard road and connect to Radar Hill Road and Elk Vale Road, resulting in a new connector route to and from Box Elder and Rapid City.

The West Gate sewer interceptor was another area of the city identified for future expansion, with the proposed sewer project being placed under the planned West Gate Road and would collect flow from the Cheyenne Boulevard interceptor and discharge into the interceptor along U.S. Highway 14/16.

Also identified in the project was South Box Elder Sewer Trunk Main improvements. The area has plans for future development of homes and businesses, Timm said, and the proposed project includes up-sizing a portion of the trunk main from Creekside Drive to an interceptor along Highway 14/16.

For both projects, funds requested could be in the form of a consolidated water facilities construction program grant, a loan from the Clean or Drinking Water Revolving Loan Funds or a combination of both.

The amount, source of funds and terms will be determined by the Board of Water and Natural Resources when the application is presented.

There was no public comment during the two public hearings.

Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com

