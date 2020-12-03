Box Elder plants a Black Hills spruce for its inaugural Christmas Festival

Box Elder will host its inaugural Winter Market and Christmas Festival starting at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Jimmy Dettman, marketing director and events coordinator with Box Elder, said this event was planned during the pandemic, along with the fall harvest festival and Patriot Day parade.
“We decided to put on the events, but again to limit the amount of people that can be inside,” Dettman said.
The Winter Market will take place primarily inside City Hall but will also feature food trucks, music, a tree lighting of the newly planted 15-foot Black Hills blue spruce tree and a S’mores station outside.
Dettman said the city decided to invest in the tree since it resonates with the Black Hills.
“Why not have a tree and make it our own and make it beautiful,” he said.
A number of craft fair vendors and tattoos by a cop will be located throughout the first floor in Box Elder City Hall with Santa Claus and a cupcake walk upstairs. People will be asked to form a line and follow a single direction flow throughout City Hall.
“If you go through that and you want to go back in, you can go back in, you just go back the other way and stand in line,” Dettman said. “We can do our part and make sure it’s safe for everybody.”
There will also be free candy canes, kids crafts, apple cider and hot chocolate.
He said the city will provide masks to those who need it and have hand sanitizer available. He said people are welcome to use and bring additional PPE to feel comfortable.
Dettman said Santa will be behind a plexiglass shield for COVID-19 precautions.
The tree lighting ceremony and S’mores will begin at 5 p.m., along with Christmas carols.
The market begins at 3 p.m. and lasts until 7 p.m. City Hall is at 420 Villa Drive in Box Elder.
