Box Elder plants a Black Hills spruce for its inaugural Christmas Festival

Box Elder will host its inaugural Winter Market and Christmas Festival starting at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Jimmy Dettman, marketing director and events coordinator with Box Elder, said this event was planned during the pandemic, along with the fall harvest festival and Patriot Day parade.

“We decided to put on the events, but again to limit the amount of people that can be inside,” Dettman said.

The Winter Market will take place primarily inside City Hall but will also feature food trucks, music, a tree lighting of the newly planted 15-foot Black Hills blue spruce tree and a S’mores station outside.

Dettman said the city decided to invest in the tree since it resonates with the Black Hills.

“Why not have a tree and make it our own and make it beautiful,” he said.

A number of craft fair vendors and tattoos by a cop will be located throughout the first floor in Box Elder City Hall with Santa Claus and a cupcake walk upstairs. People will be asked to form a line and follow a single direction flow throughout City Hall.