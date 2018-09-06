BOX ELDER | Police deployed an opiate overdose reversing drug known as Narcan to save the life of a suspected overdose victim on Tuesday. It was the first time Box Elder Police had used the drug.
Just after noon, Box Elder Police found a 25-year-old person at a home on South Ellsworth Road in a bathtub unresponsive and hypothermic, with barely discernible breathing, according to a news release. A container of prescribed methadone was nearby.
Box Elder Police Sgt. Joshua Campbell quickly administered 4 milligrams of the Narcan nasal spray known as Naloxone. Withing a few minutes, the patient's breathing stabilized, and he was assisted by other emergency personnel that had arrived. Naloxone works by blocking opiate receptors in the brain, reversing the overdose and allowing that person to breath normally.
The patient was transported to Rapid City Regional Hospital and remains hospitalized. Their identity will not be release by authorities.
Box Elder Police officers have been carrying the Narcan nasal spray for a year and supplies were obtained through a cooperative effort of the SD Department of Health and the Department of Social Services.
The release says, Naloxone nasal sprays are inexpensive to purchase, easy to use, with no risk to the patient even if incorrectly administered.
Citizens who suspect an opiate overdose should call 911 immediately and prepare to perform CPR if it is safe to do so.