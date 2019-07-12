Approximately 380 iPads, iPad Minis and iMac computers that were stolen from the Douglas School District have been recovered, Box Elder Police Detective Duane Peyrot said Friday.
The devices were taken from a surplus of around 600 that had been in storage at the former Vandenberg Elementary School building. Peyrot said that a subcontractor working for VRC Metal Systems, the owner the building, is believed to have stolen the electronics in June and sold them to area pawn shops.
No charges have been filed as of Friday as Peyrot said the investigation is still ongoing. Eight to 10 individuals are believed to be involved, he said.
Peyrot said the main suspect in the case learned of the surplus prior to his being fired. He returned to take them, Peyrot said, thinking their disappearance would go unnoticed.
You have free articles remaining.
According to Peyrot, the district had been looking to sell or auction the devices for about $6,000. But by selling them off one at a time, he said, an individual could fetch far more money than that.
The individual who took the devices sold them to pawn shop brokers throughout the region, Peyrot said, one of whom eventually called the Box Elder Police Department. Police then worked with the schools to track and locate the devices using records of their model and serial numbers.
“Pawning these days is a recipe for getting caught,” Peyrot said.
Peyrot said the department will continue working to determine the full scope of the theft, including where and how many of the devices were sold off, before charges can be filed.