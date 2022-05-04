Box Elder provides clarification on ARPA request withdrawal

Box Elder’s City Administrator and Chief Financial Officer Nicole Schneider offered clarification to the City Council at their regular meeting Tuesday night about why the city withdrew their request for a $3.2 million loan in American Rescue Plan Act funds from Pennington County.

The request had initially been presented to the Pennington County Commission on April 5. The commission announced Box Elder’s withdrawal at their April 19 regular meeting, referencing a letter sent by the city. The letter was available in the meeting packet, but was not read at the meeting.

“It was left off, and I feel it’s important to read that letter and at least get it in our minutes,” Schneider said.

She read the letter to the City Council on Tuesday, hoping to offer clarification on why the request was withdrawn.

The letter states at the time of the request, the city had been informed that ARPA funds loaned by one recipient (Pennington County) to another recipient (city of Box Elder), for use on eligible projects, would qualify for matching funds through the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Since that time, the letter stated, DANR informed the city that ARPA funds loaned by one recipient for use on eligible projects by another recipient would not qualify for the matching funds.

Schneider said DANR told the city they were not going to be considered. She said while the reason was not confirmed, she speculated it was related to direct competition with DANR’s own loan program.

Brian Walsh, public affairs director for DANR, told the Journal on Wednesday the key distinction is between local grants and local loans.

“As part of the ARPA funding process, DANR told eligible entities the state would use state ARPA grant funds to match local ARPA grants up to a maximum of $5 million per entity,” he said. “At no time did DANR intend to match local loan funds with state ARPA dollars."

It was DANR’s understanding, Walsh said, that Box Elder initially requested a local ARPA grant from Pennington County. He said when DANR became aware that the city was requesting a state ARPA match for local loan funds, they were told they could not use the state ARPA grants to match a local loan.

Schneider also noted Tuesday night that the county auditor told the city the loan was not an authorized use.

“I think that is a misuse of the word,” she said. “It is, by federal language—the final rules.”

Schneider said it was also not included that the loan was not allowed in the final legislation that was passed by the state.

“It was just a decision that the department made at the state level,” she said.

There was a success story, however, Schneider said, with the Rapid Valley Sanitary District water system expansion request being awarded $5.4 million in ARPA funds from the county at a special meeting last Friday. The project will build a two-million gallon water storage tank to assist surrounding communities, including Box Elder, Valley Heights and other developments in the area.

“It’s going to be a win for the city of Box Elder,” Schneider said

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

