The Rapid City Metropolitan Planning Organization, in conjunction with Pennington County, the City of Box Elder, and South Dakota Department of Transportation, will hold an open house and public meeting to discuss and receive public comments on the ongoing corridor study for Highway 14/16 and Radar Hill Road in Box Elder.

The meeting will be held at the Box Elder Community Center, 420 Villa Drive, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The purpose of the public meeting is to present alternatives to improve operations and safety within the corridors and to receive public feedback on their viability or other alternatives that should be considered. Information will be available at the meeting documenting the existing and future conditions relative to the two corridors.

Staff from Pennington County, Box Elder and their consultant will be available to discuss the corridor study. All persons interested in the corridor study are invited to attend the meeting to share their views and concerns. Public comments will be captured during the meeting.

For those that cannot attend in person, information about the study and corridor concepts can be found online at bit.ly/1416radarhill.

Written comments should be sent to Attn: Hwy 14/16 and Radar Hill Road Study, 330 Knollwood Drive, Rapid City, SD 57701, or by email to steve.grabill@kljeng.com. Written public comment will be accepted through Oct. 8.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this public meeting is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the public meeting should submit a request to the Highway Department at 605-394-2166 or 1-800-877-1113. Please request the accommodation no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.