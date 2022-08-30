 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Box Elder school aims to build relationships with staff, families

  • 0
DouglasEvent

The Badger Clark Elementary School parking lot in Box Elder was the site of a back-to-school bash Friday, put on by a new committee called the Action Team for Partnerships — a committee made up of Badger Clark staff with the goal of building relationships between staff, families and the community.

 Laura Heckmann

BOX ELDER — An initiative called the Patriot Exchange is the first of a new committee out of Badger Clark Elementary School aiming to build relationships between staff, families and the community.

The Patriot Exchange initiative is the brainchild of a 13-person committee called the Action Team for Partnerships. The initiative itself aims to encourage consistent student attendance, while supporting students and their families.

“We know that our students really don’t have a say on whether they get here or not at the K-3 level,” said Kristyn LaBine, librarian at Badger Clark Elementary School and co-chair of the Action Team for Partnership committee.

One of the aims of the Patriot Exchange is to help alleviate struggles that may prevent families from getting their kids to class. There are sometimes essential needs that families aren’t able to get a hold of, she said, such as laundry detergent, which might result in not wanting to send kids to school in dirty clothes.

People are also reading…

“So our idea is you bring them to school, we'll get them a world class education,” she said. The program awards students two "Patriot bucks" for every day they're in class. At the end of the month, families can spend their Patriot bucks at the Patriot Exchange store, which will have essential need items for them to purchase.

The store is already set up inside the school, and their first stock of items was essentially sponsored by the city of Box Elder. LaBine said they were allowed to work some of the city’s summer community events, with all proceeds funding the store’s inventory. Students will begin earning Patriot bucks Sept. 1, and be able to cash in at the store in October.

The committee itself was born of a five-month course offered through the Black Hills Special Services Cooperative’s South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center. LaBine and co-chair Chandra Canaan took the classes out of Pierre, which they first learned about through an email sent to South Dakota educators.

They had to write letters explaining why they wanted to be involved, which is how they were then chosen to participate.

“It was really powerful,” LaBine said.

In a post-COVID education world, she said there was an added layer of learning about student engagement. They left Pierre with two big takeaways and a task to start an action committee.

“Families want to see their child succeed,” she said. “And whatever that looks like, that’s on us to also see how can we be there to help them help their children succeed.”

The second takeaway was the value of partnership and collaboration.

"Collaborating with our families and our community, and really just bringing together for the betterment of our students," LaBine said.

They hope to see the committee grow to the district level, but the seed starts with Badger Clark.

Friday evening, the committee hosted their first event — a back-to-school bash with inflatables, music, games and food.

“This is just the start of what we’re looking to do,” LaBine said.

The committee plans to host more events throughout the year, such as bingo and movie nights — “just having those things where we can bring the community and our families together,” she said. “We’re really excited.”

LaBine said the committee is looking for future sponsors for the Patriot Exchange program, and has an Amazon wish list available for those looking to engage with the program.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Aug. 27

Your Two Cents for Aug. 27

The colleges should have to pay for the student loans for their services. Government should have no business in financing colleges.

Your Two Cents for Aug. 26

Your Two Cents for Aug. 26

If AG Vargo doesn’t recuse himself from the governor's case, then he too falls into the political “Conflict of Interest” issues that plague po…

Your Two Cents for Aug. 25

Your Two Cents for Aug. 25

AG Vargo has a huge conflict of interest problem that can only be resolved by appointment of independent counsel (not appointed by the Governor).

Your Two Cents for Aug. 24

Your Two Cents for Aug. 24

Sioux Falls just had their second murder of the year. Over the weekend, Rapid City had three. What is going on?

Watch Now: Related Video

Mars has solar eclipses similar to Earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News