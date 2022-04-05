Box Elder seeks $3.2 million loan from county for clean water project

Representatives from the city of Box Elder attended Tuesday’s Pennington County Commission meeting in hopes of securing a $3.2 million loan in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the county to aid in clean water projects.

The city’s ultimate goal is to secure a $5 million match from the state — a number they hope Pennington County will help them achieve. Box Elder has already committed its $1.8 million in ARPA funding to their clean water projects. An additional $3.2 million loan from the county’s ARPA funds would allow Box Elder to utilize the full amount available from the state.

According to the proposal, the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has indicated that up to $5 million in matching grant funds could be available, through the state’s ARPA allocation. The county’s commitment would essentially be a two-for-one investment in clean water projects within Pennington County, the proposal suggested.

Box Elder’s clean water priorities, comprised of five different projects, bring with them an estimated cost of $10 million, with proposed commitments from the city, county and state.

“This is a unique and time-sensitive opportunity,” said Matthew Connor, Box Elder Public Information Officer and Legislative Advocate, as part of a presentation to the Pennington County Commissioners on Tuesday morning.

The presentation highlighted an opportunity for the city and county to work together in maximizing the available state matching grant. Box Elder’s clean water projects all are in Pennington County and would encourage long-term sustainability for waste water systems and regionalization for wastewater in the entire region, Connor said.

With the location of Ellsworth Air Force Base and the incoming B-21 program, Box Elder “needs to support population growth related to the Ellsworth expansion,” Connor said. “We have that focus to urgently move forward with these projects. We need to be ready.”

Connor said the clean water projects will enable the open space Box Elder has to be prime targets for housing developments and commercial enterprise that will directly support the military increase coming from the base.

Box Elder is already part of the state’s water plan, having formally notified DANR of their clean water projects and their readiness once funding is arranged. If the city can secure funding, the state’s match of up to $5 million is guaranteed.

The city of Box Elder already boasts the highest sewer fees in the region, making funding options a challenge. The city is hoping this constraint, combined with the guarantee of insulation from economic downturn, will merit the same urgency in the eyes of the county as it did with DANR.

“Those airmen that are being added with the B-21 program — that’s a lock,” Connor said. “This is a sure thing.”

By 2025, the city of Box Elder is expecting an additional 3,000 airmen in addition to their families with 80% expected to live off base.

“That means new homes and housing units, and they have to have sewer to support those units.” The city is committed to making the expansion a success, Connor said. “With that said, we need funding to meet this great challenge. Across the state, there may be no bigger need than in Box Elder.”

Box Elder City Administrator and Chief Financial Officer Nicole Schneider indicated the Highway 14/16 sewer main expansion — a $4 million project, and main thoroughfare for base traffic — would be the priority for the funding. The proposed project will replace approximately 13,000 feet of existing 10” sewer mains located on Box Elder Road, 5,300 feet of 15” sewer main, and 8,200 feet of 18” sewer main located in the Highway 14/16 median. The 10” main runs parallel to the 15”/18” main.

Other projects under the clean water umbrella for Box Elder include a $1.8 million 151st St sewer expansion, a $2.8 million Westgate sewer interceptor project, a $2.3 million Cheyenne Blvd. sewer interceptor project, and a $929,000 South Box Elder sewer trunk main improvements project.

Discussion from the commissioners raised questions about which of Box Elder’s five projects the funding would be allocated to, responsibility for grant legwork, and loan repayment.

Schneider reiterated the request is for a loan, “not a donation,” to create a match in order to obtain an additional match from the state. Time is of the essence, she said, as funds could be exhausted by September of this year.

“We can’t leave $5 million on the table, knowing what needs to be done.”

The commissioners decided more information was needed and moved to continue gathering information for a decision at their April 19 meeting.

