Box Elder sets pre-construction meeting for sidewalk project

The city of Box Elder has set a pre-construction meeting for the Box Elder Pedestrian Way sidewalk project, according to Public Works Director Doug Curry.

Curry informed the Box Elder City Council at their regular meeting Tuesday evening that the project will have its first pre-construction meeting on May 17.

“That’s been a long time coming,” he said.

The project will be completed in three phases, with an estimated cost of $2.5 million. The project’s goal is to improve pedestrian and bicycle access across the city, as well as provide safe access for students.

The project will construct a five-foot wide concrete sidewalk south to north along N. Ellsworth Road from the Line Road area to Patriot Drive. The route will be approximately one mile long.

Phase one design and engineering has been fully approved and is ready to implement, according to Public Information Officer Matt Connor. Phase one, with an estimated cost of $825,000, is expected to begin construction in June or July.

Construction work was awarded to Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc. and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, with additional phases to be completed in ensuing years.

Phase two will make use of a $400,000 grant the city received from the South Dakota Department of Transportation, intended to improve public safety and recreational connectivity for the area.

Phase three will involve “special design considerations,” Connor said, to cross over the Route 14/16 divided highway.

“The start of construction for this new pedestrian network is an exciting and long anticipated part of the city’s transformation,” he said. “It will provide increased safety and accessibility to our school buildings as well as the vibrant downtown Liberty Plaza business district coming to fruition.”

