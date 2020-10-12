Box Elder severs financial ties with Douglas Library following settlement

Box Elder may be looking for a new way to provide library services to the community after the City Council voted unanimously to sever financial ties with Douglas School Library.

The council voted Sept. 15 following a lawsuit settlement between the district and one of its former employees. The city’s insurance had to pay 50% of the settled amount, according to the resolution.

“The Box Elder City Council has historically provided a small donation to the Douglas School District to assist with funding the library,” said Nicole Schneider, chief finance office and city administrator, in an email to the Journal. “Following resolution of the litigation, the City Council determined to formally sever ties with the Douglas School Library, making clear that the City no longer funds any part of the Douglas Library. The purpose of the resolution is to make clear that the City has no financial connection to the Douglas School Library.”

Box Elder previously donated $3,750 annually, she said. The Douglas School District will decide whether or not to keep the library open to the public.