Box Elder severs financial ties with Douglas Library following settlement

Box Elder may be looking for a new way to provide library services to the community after the City Council voted unanimously to sever financial ties with Douglas School Library.
The council voted Sept. 15 following a lawsuit settlement between the district and one of its former employees. The city’s insurance had to pay 50% of the settled amount, according to the resolution.
“The Box Elder City Council has historically provided a small donation to the Douglas School District to assist with funding the library,” said Nicole Schneider, chief finance office and city administrator, in an email to the Journal. “Following resolution of the litigation, the City Council determined to formally sever ties with the Douglas School Library, making clear that the City no longer funds any part of the Douglas Library. The purpose of the resolution is to make clear that the City has no financial connection to the Douglas School Library.”
Box Elder previously donated $3,750 annually, she said. The Douglas School District will decide whether or not to keep the library open to the public.
Schneider said the former employee sued the district for actions that involved, at least in part, the library. Because the city made a donation to the library, the city was named in the litigation, she said.
Douglas Superintendent Alan Kerr did not comment on the settlement.
In February 2019, Patrick Ealy, the former employee of the district mentioned in the resolution, filed a lawsuit with 11 counts against the district, including wrongful termination. Ealy worked as a technology database employee with the district and was terminated from the position in December 2018, according to a previous Journal report.
The lawsuit includes the Douglas School District, Box Elder Community Library as a local government agency, members of the Douglas School Board, Kerr, assistant superintendent Ann Pettit, secretary Jackie McPherson and technology coordinator Lane Johnson.
Ealy claimed in the lawsuit that students as young as second-graders were able to “access pornographic and inappropriate digital content on their classroom iPads.” He also claimed the district terminated his employment because he “made known to the school board violations of federal and state law” related to students being able to access pornographic and obscene content on the internet.
The resolution states suits threaten the city’s ability to “maintain and increase the level of community service projects that can be funded” and that its financial support will be withdrawn until the city’s “vicarious liability can be eliminated or limited to a reasonable degree and confidence in the School District’s leadership can be restored.”
The library is located at Douglas High School, and is closed for the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID-19.
