Box Elder sidewalk construction to begin Monday

The city of Box Elder is set to begin construction Monday on the Box Elder Pedestrian Way, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The shared used path, a five-foot wide concrete sidewalk, will be constructed along North Ellsworth Road from Frontage Road to Liberty Boulevard, along Liberty Boulevard from North Ellsworth Road to Briggs Street and along Briggs Street from Liberty Boulevard to Patriot Drive.

SDDOT reported traffic will be maintained in both directions with temporary traffic control devices and flaggers guiding motorists through the work zone. Work on Briggs Street will require temporary detours to adjacent streets to allow for the construction of the shared use path. Drivers are asked to be aware of workers and drive cautiously through the work zone.

The $824,920 project, awarded to Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc out of Le Center, Minn., is scheduled for completion the end of October.

Monday’s construction will begin phase 1 of a three-phase project. The overall project is estimated at $2.5 million, with phases 2 and 3 taking place in ensuing years, according to Matt Connor, city of Box Elder public information officer.

Phase 2 will make use of a $400,000 grant the city received from SDDOT, intended to improve public safety and recreational connectivity for the area.

Phase 3 will involve “special design considerations,” Connor said, to cross over the Route 14/16 divided highway.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

