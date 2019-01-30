Kyras Fort, of Box Elder, has been offered an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy by Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., according to a news release.
"It is a privilege for me to be able to nominate the highest caliber of students, like Kyras, to the service academies," Rounds said in the release. "I commend him for the hard work he has put in to secure his spot at the Naval Academy and for his dedication to serve his country."
Fort, who now attends the Frankfurt International School in Germany, said he intends to accept the nomination.
“Senator Rounds and the United States Naval Academy have bestowed upon me the profound responsibility and privilege to serve our great nation as a future naval officer," Fort said. "I will do so with honor, courage, and dedication."