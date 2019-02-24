Grace Brose of Box Elder is heading to Washington, D.C., to talk about the importance of agriculture ahead of National Ag Day, which is March 19.
Brose wrote the winning essay for a contest sponsored by the Agriculture Council of America.
The theme his year was “Agriculture: Food for Life. How does our nation lead the way?”
It gave high school students the chance to address how American agriculture feeds the growing population. Entrants chose to either write an essay or create a video. One written winner and one video winner were selected.
Brose will present her winning essay at the National Press Club event in Washington, D.C., March 14. There, she will have the opportunity to join other youth for a panel discussion on issues and challenges in agriculture.
“We are proud to give this year’s essay contest winners a platform that lets them share their ideas with a broader audience,” CHS spokeswoman Annette Degnan said. She also serves as board member of the Agriculture Council.
The Ag Day Essay Contest is sponsored by CHS Inc., National Association of Farm Broadcasting and Farm Progress.
Brose also receives a $1,000 prize.
The contests also named two merit winners who receive $100 and blog posts featuring their essays. They are Brody Allen Snook of Marseilles, Illinois, and Emily Li of Sugar Land, Texas.
This year’s Video essay winner, Jacob Kandell of Mason, Ohio, wins a $1,000 prize.
The winning entries can be viewed online at www.agday.org/2019-contest-winners. Brose's essay is below:
Agriculture: Food for Life
How Does Our Nation Lead the Way?
By Grace Brose
There's a little boy, out in the front yard with a beat-up toy truck, filling the back end full of dirt, only to dump it all out and start over again. Pretty soon that little boy is a teenager, and he finds himself trying to rock that old Ford out of some rut, thinking he may have underestimated how much it rained last night. In the blink of an eye, he's a newlywed, breaking ground on a two-bedroom, white-picket-fence dream. He's ready to plant some roots. Well, now that little boy is an old man, and in his two hands, you can see years of hard work and sacrifice. Every blemish is its own story. Those hands are strong enough to plow and plant, and sweat and bleed, yet gentle enough to raise a family.
That is the story of farmers and ranchers all across the country. That is the story of generations of my family, the reality of many of my fellow rural Midwesterners, and a great source of pride. That cannot be the end of the story, though. The world population is ever-growing, and those old men cannot plow and plant forever. Now is the time for my generation to step up and step in because agriculture is more critical than ever.
Agriculture is a science. Like any science, it is continuously changing. It is no longer just 80 acres and a dream. It is precision ag, genetically modified organisms, cover crops, no-till techniques, innovative pesticides, and more! Innovations in technology, transportation, architecture, and even medicine mean nothing when people are dying of starvation. The global population growth is not slowing down, and I am not exaggerating when I say being able to feed that population is paramount in sustaining life on Earth. The Midwest, the United States, and the entire globe must realize the importance of modern agriculture.
With that said, I am infinitely proud of the life my family has been able to build through the generations. I am proud of a farmer that will spend several months and thousands of dollars cultivating the ground, planting his crop, and watching it grow, only to have it blown away in a storm a few weeks before harvest. I am proud of a rancher that will be up multiple times in the night during calving season to check on his cows but still shed a tear watching a mama cow lay beside its stillborn calf. Most of all, though, I am proud that one day, I will be able to combine the traditions of my family with the needs of the world. That, indeed, is something beautiful.