A 17-year-old Box Elder male died from injuries sustained during a shooting in Rapid City Tuesday night.
The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. by someone driving the victim to the hospital, a release from the Rapid City Police Department says.
After speaking with witnesses at the hospital, police learned that the shooting took place in an alley behind the 700 block of Blaine Avenue. Police did not name the victim.
Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris tweeted Wednesday morning, "sadly, we are investigating the first homicide of 2019 in Rapid City."
The victim died at the hospital.
Jegeris said detectives worked throughout the night on the case and more information is expected later today.