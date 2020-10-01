Box Elder to host inaugural fall harvest festival on Saturday

Box Elder will host its inaugural Fall Harvest Festival Saturday and give away 750 pumpkins to kids 12 and under.
Jimmy Dettman, marketing director and events coordinator, said Thursday that the majority of activities at the festival will be free, including pumpkin painting, a cupcake walk and family photos.
“We want to create an event where...you don’t have to feel like you have to spend the whole week’s paycheck,” he said.
Typically, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office will give away pumpkins to students from an inmate garden. This year, the office was unable to do that due to COVID-19.
According to a press release, the office still provided seeds and planting expertise. Correctional officers will be on site this year to present pumpkins. Police officers will also be at the festival to give temporary tattoos, Dettman said.
There will also be hay rides, local food trucks — Savour Pinoy Sushi, Cona Ice, Quesadilloz, Sergeant Popper and more — a crafts fair, a caricature artist sponsored by Highmark Credit Union and free bounce castles. People can also purchase a slice of pie from Colonial House and Perkins.
Rapid City Rush’s Nugget will be at the festival from 11 a.m. to noon.
Dettman said there will be hand-washing stations around the grounds as well as bathrooms. Picnic tables will also be sanitized after people get up and spaced out to allow for social distancing. People are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a mask, especially while indoors.
Dettman said if people are interested in making purchases, they should bring both cards and cash.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Box Elder City Hall at 420 Villa Drive.
