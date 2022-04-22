Box Elder to serve as Genesis Farms cannabis headquarters

At 10 years old, Emmett Reistroffer’s experience with cannabis had been cautionary tales of gangs and wayward lifestyles. When he saw his mother separating seeds and stems from a plant, he knew something he’d been told must be wrong.

His mother was preparing the plant for his grandmother, who he knew was going through cancer treatments. Reistroffer knew his mother and grandmother weren’t criminals, he said.

Something didn’t add up.

Reistroffer spent the next 20-some years of his life exploring marijuana, advocating for it, lobbying for it and campaigning for it. He made it his mission to make sure marijuana was something that was accepted.

This fall, Reistroffer’s passion and advocacy will bloom into Genesis Farms — a company that he started shortly after Initiated Measure 26 went into effect in July 2021. The company’s mission, he said, is to get as many people legal marijuana as possible and at the most affordable price.

Selecting Box Elder

Genesis Farm’s headquarters will be in Box Elder on a 7.5-acre campus to include buildings for cultivation and manufacturing, and a dispensary. The Box Elder operation will supply the company's planned 14-16 dispensaries throughout the state.

The campus, located off Interstate 90 near exit 61, has an existing 20,000-square-foot building on the property, which will serve as the business’s dually-licensed wholesale facility, where they will conduct both cultivation and manufacturing.

The campus will also include a 2,500-square-foot dispensary facility, yet to be constructed. The only step of the start-to-finish “vertical integration” business supply chain that will not take place on the campus is the testing process.

A small room within the existing building is already constructed that will turn into their clone room, where the company will begin bringing in marijuana plants to clone them, which creates the beginning crop. The larger room is expected to be ready in a few more months.

“The grow side is the most sensitive, the most important,” Reistroffer said. “If we don’t have a successful grow, there will not be a single dispensary that’s opened in South Dakota.”

Not only is the grow a meticulous process that requires the utmost care, it also needs time to accumulate. An important part of the business will be ensuring there is enough product to supply consistently, Reistroffer said.

Genesis Farms has 14 dispensary licenses across the state, including two each for cultivation, manufacturing and dispensaries in Box Elder. In addition to supplying their own dispensaries, the hope is to eventually distribute statewide to external networks, as well.

“We’re turning Box Elder into our headquarters,” Reistroffer said, “and it should be the home to South Dakota’s largest cannabis company, which is a huge accomplishment for Box Elder.”

Box Elder checked the most boxes, he said. The area had the driest climate, the best real estate situation, and most importantly, power and water.

“They’ve been a great community to us,” he said. “I think they’re going to see enormous benefits from it.”

Reistroffer gave a three-hour presentation to the city of Box Elder when initially applying for his licenses, which included a summary of South Dakota policy and laws, his business plan, and a rundown of facilities, operations, security and staffing.

The city is expecting significant sales tax revenues from the medical dispensaries points of sale, said Matt Connor, public information officer and legislative advocate for the city of Box Elder.

The city participated in a nine-step vetting process for the selection of Genesis Farms, which included background checks for all operating executives for the facility. The city also conducted internal meetings with their planning and zoning department.

By city ordinance, no outdoor growing and planting will be allowed. The entire enterprise will be indoors only, which will limit any aroma or visual impact from the medical establishment, Connor said.

“Genesis Farms has a solid business plan and has proven to be focused on the medical needs of their clients,” he said. “As part of the vibrant growth for the city of Box Elder, we are encouraged that medical establishments are considering the area to provide important health services for our community.”

“All the stars aligned,” Reistroffer said. “We got our facility, and we founded our company.”

Advocacy drives business

At 18 years old, Reistroffer started volunteering for one of South Dakota’s earliest advocate organizations for medical marijuana, where he drove patients with multiple sclerosis to Pierre to testify at the Capitol. It was through this that he met his eventual partner in Genesis Farms, Justin Johnson.

They shared a mutual interest in cannabis and started talking about ways to further accomplish medical marijuana action. In 2010, Johnson started the South Dakota Coalition for Compassion.

They started petitions, which would begin a long foray into the world of politics for Reistroffer. Within a year, they were on the ballot. South Dakota voters rejected medical marijuana in 2010 by more than 30%, pumping the brakes on their efforts.

Reistroffer then took jobs that would take him to Denver where he gained understanding of the business side of marijuana, Nevada where he learned about cultivation and manufacturing, Washington D.C., New York, Michigan, South Dakota, North Dakota and Montana.

He first joined a group called the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP) in Colorado, which, according to Reistroffer, has possibly worked to pass more marijuana legislation laws than any organization in the world.

With MPP, he ran the petition drive for the legalization measure in Colorado, which is where his career started, he said. Everything prior had been volunteer and advocacy work. He made connections in the medical marijuana industry and was present for what was, at the time, “the biggest news story ever,” he said, recalling the night the measure passed in Colorado.

The approval vote was a turning point for Reistroffer and the country, as other states began to follow suit. He has seen how the issue has changed over the decades, both across the country, and in his home state.

After his time in Colorado, Reistroffer transitioned from advocacy to business and started a political consulting company. He worked in 10 different states helping with campaigns before it burnt him out and sent him back to the marijuana industry.

His Denver connections included a company called Denver Relief, a company that opened the first dispensary with a recreational license in Colorado, that included a consulting business where Reistroffer worked for about four years. He gained knowledge of every aspect of the industry including policy, lobbying, research, technical documents and facility audits.

“I got my hands on everything that goes into the marijuana business, little bits at a time," he said.

The conversation around medical marijuana in South Dakota looked a little different 10 years ago. Reistroffer said he was frequently asked if he was a police officer when he would bring it up.

While the conversation is certainly more open now, Reistroffer said people are ahead of the institutions. Resistance from the governor and the health community have presented roadblocks in South Dakota, even after voting to legalize medical marijuana in 2020, he said.

Amendment A saw a controversial journey in South Dakota, first passing, which would have legalized marijuana for all adults to possess, consume and cultivate small amounts at home. The amendment was later struck down in February 2021 as unconstitutional, on the grounds that it violated the state’s single-subject rule for ballot initiatives.

“So they also have the single subject rule for their own legislation in Pierre,” he said, “and really, based on [Noem’s] argument and that lawsuit’s arguments, we could probably go argue that about more than half of the bills that they pass.”

A technical loophole, he said, expressing frustration that an alternative was not offered by the governor.

Reistroffer was back lobbying in the 2021 legislative session, to prevent what he described as a bill that would have “repealed the entire medical program.”

The bill was defeated, and Initiated Measure 26 went into effect last July. IM26 legalized medical cannabis in South Dakota. Reistroffer worked with the Department of Health to advise the rulemaking, such as how cards are issued and security requirements for facilities.

“It’s coming out from the underground and into the mainstream and it’s becoming legal, but we’re still in this weird place where even though culturally it’s changed, people in positions of power, the institutions are the slowest to move,” he said.

Reistroffer’s navigation through politics, business and advocacy eventually brought him back to South Dakota to open his own dispensary, cultivation and manufacturing business under the state’s own program.

He said he hopes the move to recreational cannabis is approved in the fall, when he also hopes the grow for Genesis Farms will begin.

He sees the campus eventually becoming a tourist destination, as well, with an opportunity for Black Hills tourists to stop in and see what a campus farm looks like. The campus will include windows in the dispensary that look out onto the farm.

Reistroffer’s hope is that the Box Elder campus will eventually supply all the dispensaries, both internal and external, in South Dakota. That could be as many as 50-60, he said, but for the time being, he’s happy to be the trailblazer.

“I am OK with plowing ahead and building the biggest company that’s gonna sell more marijuana than anyone,” Reistroffer said. “Not because we’re greedy — we’ve been the biggest advocates for the longest time. Because it has to be done.”

