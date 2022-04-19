Box Elder withdraws request for county ARPA loan

The city of Box Elder withdrew their request to the Pennington County Commissioners for a $3.2 million loan in American Rescue Plan Act funds for water resources at Tuesday morning’s commission meeting.

No representatives from the city were present at the meeting, but a letter to the commissioners from the city administrator and chief finance officer of Box Elder was referenced, stating they would like to withdraw their request.

According to Matt Connor, public information officer and legislative advocate for the city of Box Elder, the request was withdrawn because the city decided to pursue a different path for funding.

The grant request was time-sensitive, he said, for their two priority projects, and Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources funding review and consideration would begin as early as next month.

As a result, the city decided to pursue a different path for funding, involving a combination of the city’s own $1.8 million in ARPA funds and additional resources from the State Revolving Fund.

The commission approved the request for withdrawal.

The city had made a presentation to the commissioners at their April 5 commission meeting, requesting the loan in hopes of securing $5 million in state funding for the city’s clean water project.

Also requesting ARPA funds from the county was the Rapid Valley Sanitary District, for a water system expansion. Rusty Schmidt, Rapid Valley Sanitary District manager, was present for discussion with the commissioners.

Schmidt summarized his presentation from the April 5 meeting, and the purpose of his request. The commission had decided at their April 5 meeting to revisit the topic at Tuesday’s meeting.

The $5.4 million request was to “prepare for the future” and build a two-million gallon water storage tank to assist surrounding communities, including Box Elder, Valley Heights and other developments in the area. Schmidt said this would be the first step in their regionalization.

The request for the $5.4 million, he said, was so they can utilize the DANR funds, which can also be used in a secure water well site location for “this growth that we're going to be seeing in here and the district and the county in the surrounding area.”

“I don't think you could spend a better $5 million for this project,” said Commissioner Deb Hadcock. “For me, this is a no brainer. We have done a lot of infrastructure in other areas for roads, for billions of dollars, to the west. Now it's time to put some money into the east.”

She said they need to “support people that are doing that responsible growth” and putting infrastructure in place.

Further discussion revealed a concern over the loan process and whether or not the funds should be used for county needs, including the county’s upcoming jail project.

“I think you've got a great operation,” said Commissioner Rossknecht, of Rapid Valley Sanitary District, “but I don't think the county's in a position at this point to help fund through the ARPA funds.”

Bill Freitag, a local developer, addressed the commission in support of Schmidt’s request.

“We don't have enough water today,” he said. “To water the housing that it takes for this airplane coming in, for the B-21,” he said, referencing plans for the B-21 bomber to move in at Ellsworth Air Force Base in the coming years.

“I've researched this a lot. We, today, cannot water the airplane. We’ve got to get him what he needs. Because he can water it. He can do it. And I encourage you to vote to give him what he needs.”

Connor said Box Elder would benefit from the Rapid Valley water proposal because it would "provide the only interchange connection between our systems, and provide redundancy in water supply paths that is important for the large population growth in the area."

Continued discussion highlighted concerns from the commissioners over restrictions with the reporting requirements and long-term commitments resulting from a loan. The commission also discussed the deadline associated with the money, needing to make a decision by July 1, and a limited amount of funds that are left.

Jennifer Sietsema from Black Hills Council of Local Governments was present to answer questions about the grant and loan processes, and offered to answer any further questions the commissioners may have before making their decision.

The commission decided to hold a special meeting to continue discussion on the ARPA funds at 5 p.m. April 27.

