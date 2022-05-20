Box Elder's Liberty Center on track to open in October

The Liberty Center, a 50,000-square-foot recreational facility being constructed in Box Elder for both military and civilian use, is expected to be opened for business this October.

The facility, anchoring the larger Liberty Plaza project, will provide an “outside the fence” opportunity for Ellsworth airmen and their families to integrate into the community, as well as provide Box Elder residents the opportunity to utilize a state-of-the-art facility without gaining base access.

The project is currently on schedule, with HVAC units going on the roof last week, and continuing work on electrical and plumbing running throughout the building.

The Liberty Center’s origins date back to 2019, with the announcement of the B-21’s impending arrival at Ellsworth Air Force Base. The B-21 will take over the base’s Pride Hangar, which is currently being utilized for the base’s physical fitness activities.

The $12.5 million facility will include a 1/8-mile indoor track, exercise equipment, weights, two basketball courts and group instruction rooms as well as space to be utilized for group events and military ceremonies.

“When things are on base, they benefit the Air Force and the families that live on base, but the community never gets to participate,” said Scott Landguth, SDEDA Executive Director. “Those kind of facilities are needed, and now the community can benefit from that, too.”

The center, along with the surrounding Liberty Plaza, will bring a draw to Box Elder the city has never had before — something that’s not on the base.

“Here's something that can be an anchor for the community that helps to attract people in,” Landguth said.

The center is part of the larger Liberty Plaza project, a 110-acre mixed used project that will feature hundreds of workforce housing units and 40 acres of opportunity zone employment centers, which will include a hotel, restaurants, retail shops and an urgent care.

“We’re all really excited about the growth in Box Elder,” said Lynn Kendall, SDEDA Military Community Relations Director. “Businesses are looking at how to grow out in Box Elder when they haven't really done that before.”

Landguth described the project as “transformative” for the city.

The land the transformation now sits on was once Air Force land, viewed as excess, and once used for base housing decades ago. Even after the land was cleared, the fence remained, rendering it unusable for anyone outside the Air Force.

When SDEDA was created, the Air Force found an entity they felt comfortable transferring the land to, with the intent of creating projects that improved quality of life for airmen and their families.

The Liberty Plaza, anchored by the Liberty Center, fit the bill perfectly.

“So it is turning out exactly as the Air Force hoped when they transferred that land,” Landguth said.

The larger Liberty Plaza project, located off Liberty Boulevard, is on track, according to Kyle Treloar, vice president of Dream Design International, Inc.

The first phase of the Liberty Plaza project was completed last year, with their first single family homes under construction. Building will continue throughout the year, with phase two just kicking off, and expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Phase two will include utilities, streets and planning through the city.

“The project itself is really coming along well,” Treloar said. "It’s taken a lot of work, but we're awfully proud of where we're at now.”

In the meantime, a ribbon cutting is planned for the Liberty Center for Oct. 1, right around when construction is expected to begin on the Pride Hangar for the incoming B-21.

“Part of what we do is helping to get our airmen and their families acclimated into the community,” Kendall said. “So that partnership where you can meet people outside the fence, and to create an environment for that to happen around shared hobbies and shared experiences is going to be really valuable.”

