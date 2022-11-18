Box Elder's Liberty Center open for business

The Black Hills Energy Liberty Center, a $12.5 million, 50,000-square-foot athletic facility, is open for business in Box Elder.

The new building, located on Main Street just south of Liberty Boulevard, held its ribbon cutting Thursday morning. The event brought full-circle a project that began in 2019, providing an opportunity for Ellsworth Air Force Base personnel and their families to integrate with the community, and for Box Elder residents the opportunity to utilize a state-of-the-art facility without gaining base access.

The facility, owned and built by the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority, is managed through a partnership with the YMCA of Rapid City. The facility offers new fitness equipment, group exercise classes for all levels, and free childcare while utilizing the facility.

“The Y has a much broader community footprint than, say, another fitness organization that just runs a gym,” said Scott Landguth, SDEDA executive director. “So the Y brings quite a bit more to the table.”

The facility includes a 1/8-mile indoor track, exercise equipment, weights, two basketball courts and group instruction rooms as well as space to be utilized for group events and military ceremonies.

The Liberty Center’s origins date back to 2019 when the announcement of the B-21’s arrival was made at Ellsworth Air Force Base. The B-21 will take over the base’s Pride Hangar, which had been utilized for physical fitness activities.

“The Liberty Center is the latest installment in the long line of strong partnerships Ellsworth Air Force Base has shared with our surrounding area,” said Col. Joseph Sheffield, 28th Bomb Wing commander. “It not only adds to the community, it provides an option for our Airmen to remain physically prepared for the demanding work we do in the 28th Bomb Wing. We are very grateful for the way our community helps us answer our nation’s call.”

Sheffield said as the base transitions to the B-21 mission, their airmen must maintain a “high level of readiness.” Thanks to what Sheffield described as a “strong community effort” in the creation of the Liberty Center, Ellsworth’s personnel will have another option for increasing an important level of readiness — physical fitness.

Both Ellsworth and SDEDA recognize value in integrating airmen with the community, while providing a resource both can utilize.

“The benefit of having it actually outside the fenced-off base is that the community can actually use it,” Landguth said. “And historically, when the Air Force has built projects like this for its use, or put money into them, it’s with no partnership with the community, and that facility will be placed on the base and then it's just been strictly for airmen to use.”

The ability for both the Air Force and the community to use the facility is a “much better use of taxpayer dollars,” he said.

The integration also provides the benefit of having airmen interact with the community, Landguth said.

“The more interaction that we can get with the airmen, the more comfortable they get here," he said. "The more we make them feel like this is their home for whatever time that they're here, the happier they are.”

Landguth said the facility will also hopefully increase the chances that someday they might call the Black Hills their permanent home.

Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson said one of his goals since becoming mayor has been to focus on what he called quality-of-life issues for the Ellsworth community.

“And one of those things is to kind of merge together and get to know one another, like another community right in our own community,” Larson said. “This is just another one of those kinds of things where the military needed this, but it's a great addition for the community also.”

Sheffield said he hopes to see community members walking along the track next to a service member.

“As we eventually welcome more service members to Ellsworth, our newcomers will have the opportunity to spend time alongside their neighbors as they work to increase their fitness level, ultimately deepening our already strong bonds,” he said. “We look forward to having this option for our 28th Bomb Wing Raider family.”

Ellsworth is a member of the community, Sheffield said, and they cherish the opportunities to spend time with the people who provide so much for them and their families.

The Liberty Center is the first major project to be completed within the larger Liberty Plaza development, and what Larson described as a kick-off for the city’s vibrant future.

A press release from the city of Box Elder called the facility "a milestone achievement that points forward to a fully developed downtown business district with completed sidewalk paths to other venues such as restaurants, coffee houses, museums, and shops."

Landguth described the Liberty Center as the anchor and centerpiece of Liberty Plaza, and “all the new development in Box Elder,” and hopes to see it attract new people into the Liberty Plaza development, as well as other businesses, restaurants and hotels.

Landguth described SDEDA's goal as ensuring the Black Hills, Rapid City and Box Elder are a “great home” for the Air Force to conduct its mission.

“So when they have an issue, like the loss of their on-base training facility, and they asked us for help, and coming up with a solution, you know, we went to work, and that's just part of our mission – is to make sure that we're a great home," he said.

In the case of the Liberty Center, the mission solved an issue for the Air Force, but also benefited the entire community, Landguth said.

“It's been a quick couple of years that we've started this, but it's also very fast," he said. "To get a $12.5 million project done in just a little over two years is fantastic. And you know, it's good to have done, and it'll be great to see people in there using it.”

Membership rates range from youth and teens to seniors and families, with discounted rates for service members and their families. Rates can be found on the facility’s website at rcymca.org/libertycenter.

Liberty Center hours are Monday-Friday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Child Watch Hours will be Monday-Friday, 8:45 a.m.-to 12:30 p.m., and Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.