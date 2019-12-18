For the second time in less than a year, the Black Hills Area Council Boy Scouts of America has been the victim of a burglary. In the spring, the Boy Scouts lost an inflatable BB gun range. It was recovered a few weeks later.
Director Corey Davis said he hopes the group has the same luck this time around.
"What they stole is probably worth a few thousand dollars," he said. "But the value to our organization is much greater."
Davis said some supporters had offered to make donations, which will help, but getting the stolen items back would be far more beneficial to the group. The items taken when the security locks were cut off of the storage shed behind their headquarters at 144 North St. included the uniforms they use on dinosaurs in front of Sinclair gas stations to increase interest in scouting each September along with custom-made table toppers that they use for banquets and other functions.
"I am sure whoever did this was in a hurry and just grabbed tubs and ran away," Davis said. "I'm sure they were disappointed when they saw what they got away with."
Davis said money would help buy more material for something like the uniforms, but you can't simply purchase Boy Scout uniforms for dinosaur statues.
"All of these uniforms were handmade by a group of volunteers several years ago and we were all devastated to find that they were gone," Davis said on the group's Facebook page Wednesday. "It is a sad day here at the Black Hills Area Council Office to lose all of these items filled with so many scouting memories."