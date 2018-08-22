Facing a shortfall next year, the state Brand Board that oversees livestock ownership decided Wednesday to ask lawmakers again to raise caps on some fees.
The board lost a similar attempt last winter.
Senators approved the board’s legislation. The House of Representatives passed smaller increases. The bill deadlocked and died.
“I’m just trying to figure out how to project this, so when you show it to legislators they know we’re short,” Board Member Myron Williams of Wall said.
One complication is brand renewals occur every five years. The renewal fund has a large cash surplus after some 24,000 renewals but eventually runs low.
“It’s complicated,” Chairwoman Wanda Blair of Vale said. “They lose sight of that.”
“Now we are at the point where there’s no more carryover,” Executive Director Debbie Trapp said.
The five members agreed to find legislators to be sponsors rather than routing it through the state Department of Agriculture again.
The legislation would raise caps for these fees:
Brand registrations to $50 from $25;
Five year brand renewals to $100 from $50, or annually to $20 from $10;
Brand transfers to $50 from $25; and
Duplicate certificates to $20 from $5.
The legislation also would establish a brand-registration application fee capped at $50 and an expedite fee capped at $50.
There would be hearings on the actual amounts. Fees currently are at maximums.
The board agreed Wednesday to request $2,323,622 for next year. That is the amount the Legislature budgeted for this year starting July 1.
One chunk of savings comes from paying for one investigator rather than two to work on livestock disputes.
Ownership inspections have generally paid for themselves, according to program officials. They are $1 per head.