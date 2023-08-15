Sen. John Thune revisits his days of flipping burgers and playing basketball in Murdo in a new series, “Breaking Bread.”

“Breaking Bread” strives to find common ground by using food as a starting point for in-depth conversations with some of the United States’ political leaders, at a time when hyper-partisanship and corruption continue to test the public's faith in government.

Thune is one of 10 politicians featured in the series, along with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Sen. Martin Heinrich, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, and West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

The Bloomberg Originals series “Breaking Bread” was created by Alexander Heffner, host of ”The Open Mind” on PBS, and his longtime best friend, Max Meyer. Born and raised in Spearfish, Meyer is the son of Clint and Deb Meyer of Spearfish. Meyer and Heffner met when both attended high school and college together at Phillips Academy and at Harvard University. In addition to being co-executive producer of “Breaking Bread,” Meyer now lives in Colorado and is the CEO and co-founder of masii, a financial technology company.

“Breaking Bread” explores the lives, policy concerns and favorite cuisines of elected leaders as well as the topographies of their home states. In each 30- to 50-minute episode, discussions span topics such as the state of American democracy, the economy, national security, morale, citizenship, artificial intelligence and natural resources.

Heffner said he has a love for South Dakota after visiting Meyer and making multiple trips to the state. Born and raised in New York City, Heffner describes the Black Hills as one of the most majestic places in America, and he was pleased for the opportunity to explore more of South Dakota when Thune agreed to be part of the series. Thune’s episode was filmed in Murdo in May 2022.

“It was an interesting time. We filmed this prior to his re-election, and I give him credit for wanting to be part of something like this in the heat of a campaign season unfolding,” Heffner said.

Heffner and Thune played basketball at Harold Thune Auditorium, which is named for Thune’s father. Harold Thune was one of South Dakota’s greatest basketball players in the 1930s. He was a charter member of the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame, and he was inducted into the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame in 2013. Harold Thune died in 2020 at the age of 100.

Sen. John Thune’s staff invited Heffner to play basketball with him at the Harold Thune Auditorium as part of Thune's "Breaking Bread" episode.

“I know Senator Thune to be a basketball enthusiast, so I was excited when his staff invited me to shoot hoops on a court dear to his heart,” Heffner said. “He moves around the court pretty frenetically and robustly.”

Basketball was followed by a meal of burgers, tater tots and iced tea at the Star Family Restaurant. The restaurant, Heffner said, is the place Thune had his first job and mastered the art of the kitchen and flipping burgers.

Thune’s episode also touts the deliciousness of a fresh walleye cookout, which Heffner describes as a “compromise-inducing meal.”

“You can find some of the best fish tacos in South Dakota. According to U.S. Coast Guard Master Captain Tom Bruno, most fishermen and women agree that Lake Oahe, stretching 271 miles from Oahe Dam to Bismarck, N.D., is the best walleye fishing in the country,” Heffner said in a press release about “Breaking Bread.”

Being invited to places that mattered to Thune and the other “Breaking Bread” guests for serious discussions, fun activities and food was “exhilarating,” Heffner said.

“Sports and food are unifying principles. Both can facilitate feelings of acceptance and...teamwork, and I think that the natural beauty we captured in the interviews and the panoramas of the Dakotas is really humbling,” Heffner said. “This is not fly-over country; this is fly into. They’re wonderful places with wonderful people.”

Ultimately, Heffner said he and Meyer hope the series highlights the way people talk to each other and the importance of communicating with empathy, care and compassion.

“We were able to highlight some nonpartisan constructive solutions that have potential for lifting our [national] morale,” Heffner said. “The whole series was trying to be a counterpoint to this digital ecosystem where you insult and govern by 240 characters.”

“In the climate we live in, it’s making rage powerful. We want to de-incentivize the rage...Finding harmony in areas we can agree on is so vitally important. There is diversity of ideas in almost every state. We lose track of that when we just see red and blue states,” Heffner said. “There has to be back-and-forth with those who don’t share your view.”

“Breaking Bread” airs at 5 p.m. MT Tuesdays. Go to bloomberg.com/originals/live for a schedule of shows and streaming services where “Breaking Bread” and other Bloomberg programming can be viewed. According to Heffner, a second season of “Breaking Bread” is currently in production.