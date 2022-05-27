BREAKING: Grand Gateway Hotel owner arrested on 3 counts of assault

Connie Uhre, 75, owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel, was arrested Friday afternoon on three counts of simple assault, Rapid City police announced Friday.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson with the department, said police responded to a call around 12:45 p.m. Friday at the Grand Gateway Hotel. Medina said police met with witnesses and reviewed video footage. After further investigation, Uhre was placed under arrest. He said the charges stem from her use of a cleaning chemical on individuals.

In multiple videos from demonstrators at the NDN Collective picket line boycott event, Uhre can be seen getting out of her vehicle in the Grand Gateway parking lot and spraying at least three demonstrators with Pledge, a cleaning spray. At least one demonstrator was sprayed directly in the face.

In one of the videos, Uhre tells the Native American demonstrators that the spray substance is "bug spray."

After she gets back into her vehicle, one of the demonstrators said, "Maybe one day you'll love our people." Uhre can be heard saying, "I do love your people. Not the bad ones."

Members of NDN Collective have conducted demonstrations three times a week for the last six weeks against all Uhre-owned properties following Uhre's comments on Facebook stating Native Americans were banned from the hotel, along with Cheers Lounge. The Uhres also own The Foothills Inn.

Uhre's comments were made following a shooting at the hotel March 19 that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Myron Pourier. Quincy Bear Robe, 19, faces a second-degree murder charge in state court for Pourier's death.

NDN Collective released a statement stating Uhre attacked Sunny Red Bear, the collective's racial equity director.

"This is what we mean when we say that white supremacy is violent," Red Bear said in the statement. "No matter how long they lie dormant, peoples’ racist worldviews eventually come out in their actions."

Red Bear said she hopes people will begin to understand and believe when people say how dangerous and real racism is.

NDN Collective President and CEO Nick Tilsen said Uhre's behavior was not only racist, violent and disgusting, but also illegal. He said the incident will be added to the federal civil rights lawsuit the collective filed in March.

"We now call upon the Department of Justice to intervene and hold Connie Uhre and the Grand Gateway Hotel accountable for these racist and illegal acts against our people," he said. "It requires aggressive action to dismantle white supremacy. Everybody in this community should be outraged.”

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

