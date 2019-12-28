BREAKING: I-90 east of Rapid City to close at 6 p.m. MST

The South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety are advising motorists that eastbound Interstate 90 will be closing from Rapid City to Mitchell and westbound Mitchell to Wall at 6 p.m. MST (7 p.m. CST) Saturday.

The National Weather Service says heavy snow and extremely high winds will pick up early Saturday evening creating hazardous driving conditions with visibility down to zero. This system is not expected to ease up and leave the state until sometime on Monday.

Many highways are ice covered, and travel is being discouraged tonight into Monday unless absolutely necessary. Drivers trying to avoid the closures are reminded that state highways and county roads will not be any better and may likely be worse.

Officials say plows in locations with heavy snow will be brought in off most highways early evening and No Travel Advisories will be issued. Heavy drifting will start to occur fairly quickly.

Be sure to visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or call 5-1-1 to check the latest road conditions and travel advisories before heading out. There is also an app (SDDOT 511) available for Android and iOS devices. Sign up for ClearPath511 for closure notifications by text message or email.