Breaking out of the system: Local leaders find frustration in poverty escape room

The children were the losers Monday afternoon.

That was one of the takeaways for a group of approximately two dozen Rapid City and Pennington County leaders who went through a “Poverty Escape Room” led by the South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center for the Different Lens Initiative luncheon through the John T. Vucurevich Foundation.

“One of my goals today is to really shun each of you,” said Vucurevich Foundation President/CEO Alan Solano at the beginning of the luncheon. “My goal is that today you’ll find some information, you’ll find some education and you might even find a little bit of frustration.”

Solano said the Different Lens initiative is an effort by the foundation to look at its grant making and what they do in the community through the lens of poverty. He said the hope is the community will learn more about poverty and the systemic barriers people are faced with to bring the community together and build better relationships.

He said the goal is to also help come up with solutions, which they hope to encourage through the Emerging Leaders initiative. Emerging Leaders is a group of people in the community who look at community issues and go through collective learning, many of which were present at the luncheon.

Tables of two to four were asked to go through one day of a person in poverty — the "day" spanned between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., but the group went through the day in about 30 minutes. Each hour of the day was about three minutes long.

Morgan VonHaden, project director with the South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center, said the story the groups played out was based on a real family in Rapid City she worked with.

In the simulation, the groups played as the family of Grandma Leah, 47, who lives on a fixed income from disability and had custody of her two grandsons that were both born premature with drugs in their system. In the simulation, Grandma Leah receives her 15-month-old granddaughter who was also born premature and was rescued from a home where she was found diaperless and surrounded by heroin needles. The family has to be prepared for a home visit from the Department of Social Services by 3 p.m.

Throughout the simulation, the groups have to choose between food, diapers, gas, making WIC appointments and more. VonHaden said groups would start with an envelope with $8 in cash, three gas cards worth $2 each and personal DVDs worth $1 each.

Each time the group traveled somewhere, like to the “Stop and Go” gas station or food bank, they had to spend one gas card.

VonHaden said the escape room is to show a snapshot of time for what it’s like to live in the crisis of poverty.

“We know we can’t eliminate poverty in 30 minutes, but we can definitely start the conversation,” she said before the simulation.

VonHaden said when she asked the family if she could share their story, they asked why since it’s not different from other peoples’ situations.

“Really it opens your eyes that one person’s normal is not another person’s normal, but it’s still their normal. It’s their perception and their perception is their truth,” she said.

VonHaden said her goal was to start the conversation and for people to have “Aha!” moments.

She said she hopes people who go through the simulation will no longer have the misconception that people do things on purpose, like missing appointments and not dropping kids off at school.

“I love it when we have these opportunities for folks to learn because maybe they just don’t know,” VonHaden said. “Once again, there’s a lot of rules in life and if you don’t know the rules or if you’re not an English language speaker, there’s a lot of rules that happen.”

At the end of the simulation, one woman said the children were the losers. Her group was late getting them to school and had to pick them up early to make it to another appointment, then to make it back to their home by 3 p.m.

To drop the grandsons off at school, groups had to drop a chip and hope it landed on a slot that allowed the kids to go to school. Occasionally, the groups were handed an “invisible trauma,” which didn’t allow for the kids to be dropped off.

VonHaden said invisible traumas are things that happen in a kid or family’s life that people can’t see every day. She said in real life, schools wouldn’t necessarily turn students away, but they had the invisible trauma portion to be able to talk about the topic during discussion.

Rep. Jess Olson, R-Rapid City, said school is important and students need to show up everyday.

“Sometimes you have to set aside our personal issues. …. When do we start asking people for that piece of it?” she said. “When we have these systems and we want to acknowledge trauma — it’s not that I’m not very aware of trauma — but we also have to rehabitualize [sic] children who were raised in an unstable environment that those things are really important and they miss out on a lot if they don’t go.”

VonHaden said it is important for kids to go to school, but sometimes parents have to decide between getting their kid to school and making it to an appointment, and sometimes getting to the appointment wins. She said the simulation is to raise the conversation because not everyone has the same knowledge. VonHaden asked how do they start sharing that knowledge and having those conversations.

Christine Stephenson, physical therapist and candidate for House District 32, said as Grandma Leah, she had a lot on her plate and her cup overflowed.

“Leah, her basic needs, she doesn’t have the capacity to prioritize getting the older kids to school when she’s got all this other stuff on her plate,” she said.

Olson said people do have the capacity to prioritize and there’s been a decline in prioritizing, or they’re not addressing the root issue.

“It’s an excuse not to send your kids to school,” she said. “It’s when we’re saying, ‘The kids are the losers,’ that’s what happens if we all just say, ‘Oh, we understood her cup was too full.’ Well, no, she chose not to send her kids there. We see that it is generational trauma, but we’re not addressing the root of it.”

Marnie Herrmann, chief banking officer with Security First Bank, said the simulation was frustrating because they didn’t have much time to make decisions and didn’t have all the information they needed to move from place to place.

“About the time you think you made the right decision and you’re in the right line at the right time, it turns out you were in the wrong place at the wrong time or you missed your opportunity,” she said. “It was frustrating because despite our best efforts, we weren’t successful.”

Chris Karn, director of operations at Bluepeak, said if this simulation is the system, it’s not the right place to be.

“How do you break out of that?” he said during discussion. “I know there are people desperately trying to break out of it but they can’t because of all these other issues. For me it’s been eye opening to just not say, ‘Well they’re just getting unemployment or they’re getting disability because of the system.’ You don’t know everything that goes on, and this is a real life case and it’s heartbreaking. You’re going, how does Leah break out of the system and can she?”

The next poverty escape room is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 2 at the Journey Museum and Learning Center.