ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE | Airmen from the 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Protection Flight practiced life-saving techniques alongside Black Hills firefighters in February during a three-day ice water rescue training event.
Hosted by the Rapid City Fire Department, initial training began in their station’s classroom, after which the group traveled to Canyon Lake in Rapid City for hands-on experience. The training was meant to provide firefighters with the knowledge and skills necessary to keep themselves and others safe in the event of an ice water emergency.