Brian Mueller, Rossknecht lead races in Pennington County

Unofficial results were incomplete as of late Tuesday night, with Pennington County Sheriff candidate Brian Mueller in the lead 2 to 1 over Ryan Mechaley.

Mueller has been with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office for 26 years. He was named chief deputy 11 years ago and has administrative oversight for all four divisions of the sheriff's office — law enforcement, jail, juvenile services center and the Care Campus. Mueller received his bachelor's degree from South Dakota State University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Mechaley is a former volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician both volunteer and professional. He spent 15 years with the South Dakota Highway Patrol, where he was a drug recognition expert. Mechaley now owns a consulting business and runs a small trucking company.

As of late Tuesday, Commission District 1 results were also incomplete, with incumbent Ron Rossknecht leading challenger Mike Mueller by less than 20%.

Rossknecht was elected in 2018, ousting George Ferebee from office. Rossknecht lives in Hill City and has been a Pennington County resident for more than 60 years. He is a real-estate appraiser and president/manager of Sheridan Lake Resort.

Mueller is a mechanical engineering graduate from South Dakota Mines with a career in both facilities and construction management. He lived in Rapid City beginning in 1981 and moved in 1985. Mueller returned to the area in 1988 and lives near Rockerville.

