South Dakota’s counties and cities are making progress in the overwhelming task of repairing and replacing hundreds of deteriorating bridges.
But the competition for state grant money that helps with costs is increasingly aggressive, in some cases pitting counties with more money against those who have little in the application process.
In the three years since state lawmakers approved the Bridge Improvement Grant, or BIG program, it has given counties and cities $27 million for engineering, preservation and replacement projects. The $9 million allocated in each of those years increases to $15 million for the 2019 grants with applications due starting this month.
So far, the grants have helped pay for 20 new bridges, 40 repaired bridges and preliminary engineering and other work on 95 other projects. The money has been spent in 41 of the state’s 66 counties, including most counties in the eastern part of the state.
But with more than 1,000 bridges qualifying for replacement and repair, the state program has just started to have an effect.
“This is a very small step in the direction of trying to address those needs. Unfortunately, the need is far, far greater than we have funding for,” said Doug Kinniburgh, engineering supervisor for local government assistance programs with the state Department of Transportation.
In order to qualify for grants, counties must have a wheel tax and a five-year highway and bridge improvement plan.
The grants are allocated based on a points system that weighs the condition of the bridges, whether the county is charging the maximum wheel tax and if the structures are heavily traveled, serving multiple locations, for example.
The more counties are willing to pay toward the project, the higher their score will be — sometimes a tough expense for smaller counties.
The points system doesn’t take into account how much money a county has on hand nor how many bridges it has that need work.
Senate Bill 1, approved in 2015, dedicated $7 million from license plate fees and non-commercial vehicle fees plus potentially $8 million in gas taxes for $15 million a year, but this next year will be the first time that the program has been funded at that level.
Fifth of bridges need repair
In 2015, the year that the program was approved, one in five of South Dakota bridges were falling apart and in need of repair, according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, which released numbers for each state that year. In South Dakota, 1,174 bridges out of 5,872 statewide were considered structurally deficient, indicating they were in poor or worsening condition but not necessarily unsafe.
Earlier this year, 19 percent of the state’s bridges were still listed in that category, according to the same agency’s updated report.
Depending on geography and age of the bridges, some counties have more structures to submit for grant consideration. In eastern South Dakota, where the Big Sioux River meanders near the state’s border, counties typically have a bridge every mile, and many have outlived their expected life.
In Grant County in northeastern South Dakota, Highway Superintendent Kerwin Schultz has a list of 169 inspected bridges, meaning they are at least 20 feet in length. Another 40 aren’t inspected because they are smaller. His county ranks near the top for the overall number of bridges, but it has had its own crews maintain and replace what they can.
“Of the 66 counties, we’re the only county in the state with an actual bridge crew,” he said.
Since 1997, Grant County has replaced about 103 structures.
That county crew can’t take on the bigger bridges or those that span fast-moving water, however, and Grant County has received some help – $1.33 million – from the BIG program.
“Grant County certainly is one of our counties that has a very, very high number of structures on their system. The needs are certainly higher,” Kinniburgh said.
But getting help under the BIG program is not easy. Schultz hopes to compete for more grant money to help his county, but to do so Grant County likely will have to pay a higher percentage of the costs itself, essentially upping its share to score higher on the points-based awards system, he said.
“It’s kind of a learning experience for everyone. The biggest way to gain more points would be to go plans-ready or up your percentage,” Schultz said. “I think we intend to kind of go that direction in the future.”
Having plans ready means the county would essentially spend more in the bid process to get that piece done ahead of time or it could put more than the minimum 20 percent matching money toward the total cost of a project for a better shot at the grant.
In Deuel County, spending more to get the grants doesn’t sit well with Jamie Hintz, highway superintendent. He has 41 bridges to fix and hopes to get two qualified for grants in the next round.
Both are on farm-to-market roads along school bus and mail routes. One was built in 1906, an historic pony truss structure that spans a creek through the picturesque Hidewood Valley east of Interstate 29. The other is just a half mile away, a proximity that Hintz hopes helps keep the price down because both could be done by one contractor.