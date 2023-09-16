The tenacity of one woman is driving change in Rapid City, where personal experience meets public good.

Bridget Marshall, a name that's become synonymous with compassion, resilience and change in the Rapid City community, is the executive director of Journey On. Her past, riddled with personal struggles, now drives her mission to uplift and support others.

Marshall's life took a turn when she faced traumas leading her to a suicide attempt.

“I am a suicide attempt survivor. For me, it wasn’t about wanting to die, but wanting to end the emotional pain I’d been suffering with for so long,” Marshall said.

That pain was intensified with the loss of two family members and a close friend to suicide, pushing her to find solace and meaning. The search led her to the Front Porch Coalition, where she began her journey of helping others by addressing suicide prevention and supporting families who had lost someone to suicide.

Finding purpose through service

Marshall’s journey of healing began with self-awareness and understanding her own mental and emotional health.

“First, I had to be in a healthy place emotionally and mentally before I could even consider supporting others,” she said, explaining the importance of counseling, medication, self-care and boundaries in her recovery.

Her favorite quote, now tattooed on her arm, is a testament to her transformation: “If we do not transform our pain, we're sure to transfer it.”

This realization spurred Marshall's transition from her role as a personal assistant to the executive director of the Front Porch Coalition, eventually leading the group to merge with Journey On.

A holistic approach

Journey On, with the help of Marshall's guidance, embodies the vision of a community working together to address the root causes of poverty. From mental health and addiction to abuse and neglect, the organization seeks sustainable solutions.

“Journey On fosters an environment without judgment, providing a safe space for everyone,” Marshall said.

With an impressive array of programs like the Street Outreach and STEPS (a youth outreach initiative), Journey On aims to provide holistic support. One of their most defining initiatives is the LOSS Team (Local Outreach to Survivors of Suicide).

A pillar of compassionate support

The LOSS Team is integral to the community's healing process post-suicide.

Collaborating closely with the Pennington County Sheriff's Department, this team provides immediate and sustained support to those left in the aftermath of such tragedies.

From the harrowing moments immediately following a suicide, LOSS team members are there, offering solace, guidance and resources.

“We are there with them on scene as long as they need us to be. We assist them which may also include saying goodbye to their loved one,” Marshall said.

The team is specially trained to handle the complex emotions that survivors grapple with, ensuring they don't face the aftermath alone. They offer crisis intervention, bereavement counseling, and even assist with logistical matters like funeral arrangements and memorial services.

Over time, the LOSS Team establishes long-term relationships with these families, often connecting them with support groups, therapy, and other vital community resources, ensuring continuous healing and coping mechanisms.

Emphasizing the importance of community

The 'boots on the ground' approach is integral to Journey On. The organization believes in firsthand experiences, with each program headed by individuals who have personal experience related to the program’s focus.

“We are credible messengers,” Marshall said, detailing their close collaboration with local departments like the Rapid City Police and Mobile Medic.

The challenges are undeniable. Marshall acknowledges the emotional toll it takes on those involved in such intensive work. However, she emphasized that Journey On is committed to ensuring the well-being of its staff and volunteers, promoting self-care and professional support when needed.

“When you work with people that are in pain and suffering and struggling, you carry a bit of that with you even after you're done with the work there,” Marshall said. “Our team has huge hearts and are very giving and compassionate and understanding and they want a better community, they encourage people to get into resources that they need to have the best life possible for them. I think that it's a key part of being a community member and taking pride in where you live and caring for those in our community.”

Spreading the message of hope, healing

Journey On is proactive in spreading awareness about its cause. Their efforts include community events, partnerships with organizations like the Youth City Council, and initiatives such as CAKE (Compassion, Acceptance, Kindness and Empathy).

A highlight of their awareness campaign is the upcoming Remember My Name Suicide Awareness 5k Walk/Run.

Journey On's commitment to the community is evident in its annual event. The 5K is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 23 at 4515 Jackson Blvd. The event is more than just a race.

"People often hesitate to speak about those we've lost, fearing to intensify our grief. However, sharing cherished memories and using their names brings comfort," Marshall said. "We urge participants to bring photographs of those they've lost for our memorial table."

Participants can register in advance through the Journey On LOSS Team Facebook page. Registration will also be available at 8 a.m. on the event day, with the walk/run commencing at 9 a.m.

“The 5k is not just about raising awareness,” Marshall said. “It’s a testament to the resilience of our community, a call to remember, support, and most importantly, to journey on.”

The road ahead

The future looks promising for Journey On. With Marshall at the helm, the organization aims to expand its reach, solidifying its commitment to the Rapid City community.

Reflecting on the organization's rapid growth and impact, Marshall concluded, “It’s wonderful to work for an organization that is out there, connecting and building relationships with people who often feel unseen.”

Bridget Marshall’s journey, from personal trauma to public service, is an inspiration. Through Journey On, she’s channeling her experiences, ensuring that the Rapid City community never feels alone in their struggles.